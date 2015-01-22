BRIEF-Exceet group says potential buyer of buyer 27.8 pct of voting share will not make a tender offer
* Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated tender offer to shareholders withdrew consideration to issue tender offer
Jan 22 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :
* Receives new order for a so called BAM antenna (Buque de Acción Marítima)
* Order has been received through C2SAT from AICOX Soluciones S.A.
* Delivery is due in February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated tender offer to shareholders withdrew consideration to issue tender offer
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: