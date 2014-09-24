BRIEF-Qatar's Ooredoo announces Ooredoo Maldives IPO launch on April 30
* Announces Ooredoo Maldives IPO launch on April 30, 2017 offering of up to 40 percent of Ooredoo Maldives existing shares
Sept 24 Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB
* Says August 2014 order intake was about $0.1 million versus $3.6 million in August 2013
* Says August 2014 order book was about $5.0 million versus $ 4.3 million in August 2013 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/1sXJax5] Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Announces Ooredoo Maldives IPO launch on April 30, 2017 offering of up to 40 percent of Ooredoo Maldives existing shares
BRUSSELS, April 22 The European Union is considering legislative measures to harmonise how online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google take down hate speech and incitement to violence, a draft document seen by Reuters shows.