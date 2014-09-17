BRIEF-Beijing eGOVA to dissolve Beijing-based technology JV
* Says it will dissolve a 65-percent-owned technology JV, which was set up in 2015 with two individuals
Sept 17 Advanced Vision Technology AVT Ltd : * AVT says its request to reduce capital by up
to $12 million tentatively approved by Israeli court * Avt says final ruling would allow dividends and/or share buy-back
of up to US$12 million of the company's capital
* Additional DRAM production space unlikely until 2019 -analyst