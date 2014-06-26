REFILE-Japan Inc braces for labour reform, plans to boost productivity -Reuters poll
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
June 26 Advanced Vision Technology AVT Ltd : * Says appoints Udi Bar-Sela as new Chief Financial Officer * Says Bar-Sela will replace Nadav Yassour with
effect from August 15, 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.