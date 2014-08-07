BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 Advanced Vision Technology AVT Ltd : * Says order booking totals USD 26.7 million in H1 2014 (up 9.1% over H1 2013) * Says EBIT in Q2 2014 USD 1.8 million (up 34.4% compared to USD 1.4 million in
Q2 2013) * Says Q2 total revenues of USD 13.7 million (up 10.5% from USD 12.4 million in
Q2 2013) * Says H1 net income at USD 2.3 million, a growth of 11.2% compared to
H1 2013 (USD 2.0 million) * Says gross margin slightly decreased from 54.2% in H1 2013 to 52.8% in H1
2014 * Says H1 2014 revenues reached USD 27.1 million, 9.7% over H1 2013 revenues
(USD 24.7 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.