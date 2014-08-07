Aug 7 Advanced Vision Technology AVT Ltd : * Says order booking totals USD 26.7 million in H1 2014 (up 9.1% over H1 2013) * Says EBIT in Q2 2014 USD 1.8 million (up 34.4% compared to USD 1.4 million in

Q2 2013) * Says Q2 total revenues of USD 13.7 million (up 10.5% from USD 12.4 million in

Q2 2013) * Says H1 net income at USD 2.3 million, a growth of 11.2% compared to

H1 2013 (USD 2.0 million) * Says gross margin slightly decreased from 54.2% in H1 2013 to 52.8% in H1

2014 * Says H1 2014 revenues reached USD 27.1 million, 9.7% over H1 2013 revenues

(USD 24.7 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage