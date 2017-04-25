April 25 Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said on Tuesday it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash.

Tyson's offer of $40.25 per share is a 9.8 percent premium to AdvancePierre's Monday close.

The deal, which has an enterprise value of about $4.2 billion, includes $1.1 billion of AdvancePierre debt. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)