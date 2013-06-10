Veteran Indian politician Lal Krishna Advani resigned on Monday from top positions in the main opposition party a day after the selection of a controversial leader to head its election campaign exposed deep rifts in the party.
Here are some reactions on Twitter:
Narendra Modi: "Had a detailed conversation with Advani ji on phone. Urged him to change his decision. I hope he will not disappoint lakhs of Karyakartas"
Rajnath Singh: "I have not accepted Shri Advani ji's resignation."
Digvijaya Singh: "My heart goes out to Advani ji. He brought BJP from 2 to 182 in Lok Sabha. But then the ungrateful BJP is a Party with differences!"
Shashi Tharoor: "So this is why they called BJP "a party with a difference"! In Congress our leaders defer to each other, in BJP they differ with each other"
Omar Abdullah: "If his opinion didn't matter to you yesterday why is his resignation a crisis for you today?"
Subramanian Swamy: "Let this resignation issue play out without outside meddling. It is the moment of truth for all Virat Hindus."