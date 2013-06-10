Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani, gestures during a party meeting at his residence in New Delhi May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Veteran Indian politician Lal Krishna Advani resigned on Monday from top positions in the main opposition party a day after the selection of a controversial leader to head its election campaign exposed deep rifts in the party.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Narendra Modi: "Had a detailed conversation with Advani ji on phone. Urged him to change his decision. I hope he will not disappoint lakhs of Karyakartas"

Rajnath Singh: "I have not accepted Shri Advani ji's resignation."

Digvijaya Singh: "My heart goes out to Advani ji. He brought BJP from 2 to 182 in Lok Sabha. But then the ungrateful BJP is a Party with differences!"

Shashi Tharoor: "So this is why they called BJP "a party with a difference"! In Congress our leaders defer to each other, in BJP they differ with each other"

Omar Abdullah: "If his opinion didn't matter to you yesterday why is his resignation a crisis for you today?"

Subramanian Swamy: "Let this resignation issue play out without outside meddling. It is the moment of truth for all Virat Hindus."