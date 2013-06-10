Senior BJP leader L.K. Advani has resigned from all party posts, television channels reported on Monday, a day after Narendra Modi was chosen to head the party's campaign in elections due next year.
Here's a look at some of the positions held by Advani in his political career.
OFFICIAL POSITIONS:
Chairman:
Delhi Metropolitan Council, March 1967 - March 1970
Leader of Opposition:
Rajya Sabha, January - April 1980
Lok Sabha, November 1991 - July 1993
Lok Sabha, May 2004 - January 2010
Ministerial posts:
Minister for Information & Broadcasting March 1977 - July 1979; Home Minister 1998
Deputy Prime Minister Oct 1999 - May 2004.
POLITICAL POSITIONS:
President:
Delhi State Jana Sangh, 1970-72
All India Jana Sangh, February 1973, re-elected in April 1974 and again in April 1975
Bharatiya Janata Party, May 1986 to 1991 and again from July 1993 to May 1998
Vice-President:
Delhi State Jana Sangh, 1965-67
General Secretary:
Janata Party 1977-80; Bharatiya Janata Party 1980-86
(Source: BJP website, www.bjp.org, compiled by India Online team)