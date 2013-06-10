A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a picture of BJP leader and prime ministerial candidate Lal Krishna Advani during an election campaign rally in Balasinor, about 90 km (56 miles) east of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, April 14,... REUTERS/Amit Dave

Senior BJP leader L.K. Advani has resigned from all party posts, television channels reported on Monday, a day after Narendra Modi was chosen to head the party's campaign in elections due next year.

Here's a look at some of the positions held by Advani in his political career.

OFFICIAL POSITIONS:

Chairman:

Delhi Metropolitan Council, March 1967 - March 1970

Leader of Opposition:

Rajya Sabha, January - April 1980

Lok Sabha, November 1991 - July 1993

Lok Sabha, May 2004 - January 2010

Ministerial posts:

Minister for Information & Broadcasting March 1977 - July 1979; Home Minister 1998

Deputy Prime Minister Oct 1999 - May 2004.

POLITICAL POSITIONS:

President:

Delhi State Jana Sangh, 1970-72

All India Jana Sangh, February 1973, re-elected in April 1974 and again in April 1975

Bharatiya Janata Party, May 1986 to 1991 and again from July 1993 to May 1998

Vice-President:

Delhi State Jana Sangh, 1965-67

General Secretary:

Janata Party 1977-80; Bharatiya Janata Party 1980-86

(Source: BJP website, www.bjp.org, compiled by India Online team)