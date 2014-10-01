* Deal makes UBM No.1 in U.S. events market on revenue basis
- CEO
* Deal expected to immediately add to earnings
* Expects deal to add 135 mln stg to events revenue in 2015
* Shares fall 4.6 pct, top percentage loser on midcap index
(Adds CEO, analyst comments; updates share movement)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
Oct 1 Communications and events company UBM Plc
said it would buy trade show organiser Advanstar
Communications for $972 million, becoming the top events
organiser by revenue in the United States, but its shares fell
on concern it had overpaid.
News that UBM would fund the deal through a 563 million
pound ($912 million) rights issue also dampened sentiment.
Reuters reported last month that UBM was looking to buy
Advanstar for about $900 million.
Many in the market had thought the company would pay for
Advanstar by selling its PR Newswire business, analysts said.
Investec analyst Steve Liechti said the deal was "a big and
brave strategic move" for Chief Executive Tim Cobbold, who
joined from currency printer De La Rue Plc in May.
"Key questions now relate to the quality and growth
potential of the asset acquired given what looks a high price
paid," Liechti said in a note.
UBM's shares fell as much as 4.6 percent, making them the
top percentage loser on the FTSE-250 midcap index.
Up to Tuesday's close, the company's shares had fallen 11
percent this year, largely due to the pound's strength. About 90
percent of UBM's revenue comes from outside the UK.
UBM said the deal would immediately add to earnings upon
completion at the end of the year and add about 135 million
pounds to events revenue in 2015.
Liberum analysts said the deal made strategic sense.
"It weights UBM towards North America and away from China,
where there have been concerns re competition; it makes it more
weighted towards Events, which should drive a re-rating; it
should reduce its leverage; and it is accretive," Liberum said
in a note.
"...We see management's purchase of Advanstar and its
implications as heralding something of a new dawn for UBM."
Advanstar operates 54 trade shows and about 100 conferences
annually, including the biannual Magic fashion trade show in Las
Vegas, the largest U.S. fashion convention.
Cobbold told Reuters the deal would give UBM a 2 percent
share of the fragmented U.S. events market, overtaking Emerald
Expositions and Reed Elsevier Plc's exhibitions unit.
The company's events revenue from the United States will
increase to just over 40 percent from about 26 percent once
Advanstar is absorbed, Cobbold said.
UBM bought Advanstar from hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group
and private equity firms Ares Management LP and Veronis Suhler
Stevenson. The company has changed hands several times over the
years between various private equity firms.
JP Morgan advised UBM on the financial aspects of the deal,
while JP Morgan and Credit Suisse are joint brokers and
underwriters for the rights issue.
UBM shares were down 4.2 percent at 558.5 pence at 1005 GMT.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6173 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Karen Rebelo and Richa Naidu in
Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair and Ted Kerr)