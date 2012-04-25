By Junko Fujita
| TOKYO, April 25
TOKYO, April 25 Japanese private equity firm
Advantage Partners told an investors' meeting on Wednesday that
it has no immediate plans to launch a new fund despite the
imminent end-June expiry of the investment period for its
existing 220 billion yen ($2.7 billion) fund, three people who
attended the meeting said.
An executive for the firm had said last month that tighter
global regulations had made conditions for raising money less
than ideal.
The company also told Wednesday's meeting that it would not
seek to extend the investment period of the five-year-old fund,
according to the attendees. It completed fund-raising in 2007,
at the height of a global leveraged buyout boom,
An Advantage Partners spokesman declined to comment on the
content of the meeting.
The fund, due to mature in 2017, incurred a
multibillion-dollar loss last year on an investment in Tokyo
Star Bank, a Tokyo-based regional lender. A special vehicle set
up by Advantage Partners bought the bank in 2008 in one of
Japan's largest leveraged buyouts.
Advantage Partners, which manages Japan's largest private
equity fund, had been mulling whether to seek investor approval
to extend the investment period for the fund, which has yet to
invest about 40 billion yen of its original 220 billion yen.
The company told investors that the remaining amount,
however, could be invested in assets that the fund already holds
even after the investment period expires in late June, one of
the attendees said.
It also said the fund could make new investments after the
June expiry if it indicates an intention to invest to the target
before that time, he added.
($1 = 81.1500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Klamann)