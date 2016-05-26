UPDATE 1-Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and three other contract manufacturers of Apple Inc for not paying royalties.
May 26 Advantech :
* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$6 per share (T$3,791,118,600 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 30
* Last date before book closure July 1 with book closure period from July 4 to July 8
* Record date July 8
* Payment date Aug. 5
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zHuz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, mirroring trends in global stocks as investors showed concerns about political turmoil in the United States.