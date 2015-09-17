(Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)
By Vidya L Nathan
Sept 17 Advaxis Inc said its
experimental cancer vaccine was found more effective in
improving survival rates of cervical cancer patients than
standard therapy, validating the technology behind its pipeline
of cancer treatments.
About 38.5 percent of the patients in a mid-stage study,
whose disease had progressed or returned after prior therapy,
survived for a year after being given the Advaxis vaccine, the
biotech company said on Thursday.
Advaxis shares, which had risen about 19 percent in the past
three days, closed up 0.5 percent at $19.71 on Thursday.
However, the stock slumped as much as 28 percent just after the
data was reported.
"The initial reaction was mostly driven by expectations for
a higher 12-month survival," FBR & Co analyst Vernon Bernardino
said.
"However, that probably was driven by a whisper number which
moved the stock up 20 percent in the last five trading
sessions."
Bernardino said the 38.5 percent survival rate Advaxis
reported on Thursday was higher than the 27 percent rate its
reported from earlier studies.
Advaxis said there were no serious adverse events but about
15 percent of patients experienced hypotension and cytokine
release syndrome, and one patient experienced lung infection and
sepsis.
Patients with persistent or recurrent metastatic cervical
cancer survive for about four to seven months after prior
treatments fail, said Dr. Tom Herzog, clinical director at the
University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute.
Cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer
deaths among women globally. About 12,000 new cases of cervical
cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States.
Positive results from the mid-stage study project Advaxis'
lead cancer therapy, axalimogene filolisbac, as a direct
competitor to Roche AG's blockbuster treatment Avastin.
Advaxis' vaccine was being tested as a standalone treatment
for persistent or recurrent metastatic cervical cancer related
to the human papilomavirus. The study was sponsored by the
Gynecologic Oncology Group, a not-for-profit group.
The results mirror an earlier study conducted by the company
in cervical cancer patients in India.
Zacks Investment analysts have said they expected the
therapy to be approved in the United States in late 2017 or
early 2018.
Advaxis is testing axalimogene filolisbac as a treatment for
head and neck cancer and cervical cancer in combination with
other immunotherapies being developed by AstraZeneca PLC
and Incyte Corp.
