MUMBAI Nov 17 Global private-equity firm KKR &
Co LP invested an undisclosed sum in Indian wealth
manager and financial adviser Avendus Capital, the companies
said on Tuesday.
A source familiar with the matter said KKR had acquired a
majority stake for slightly over $100 million. KKR has been an
active investor in India this year with its investment in
companies such as JBF Industries Ltd.
KKR, which is investing through its Asian Fund II, bought
Avendus shares from private-equity firm Eastgate Capital and
investment firm Americorp Ventures. Further details of the deal
were not disclosed.
Avendus' existing management will remain at the helm, the
companies said in a statememnt.
