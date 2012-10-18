* Mid Europa offers up to 6.35 zlotys per share
* Advent earlier raised bid to 5.6 zlotys/share
* EKO shares jump more than 14.5 pct
WARSAW, Oct 18 Advent International looked set
to win control of Polish retailer EKO Holding on
Thursday after raising its offer for a third time, even though a
rival private equity firm made a higher bid soon after.
EKO's former chief executive Krzysztof Gradecki told Reuters
he and his wife tendered their 55 percent stake to Advent, as
previously agreed.
Earlier on Thursday, Advent had raised its offer for all of
the company to 272 million zlotys ($86.91 million), or 5.6
zlotys per share.
This briefly trumped an offer from Mid Europa Partners until
the rival private equity group sweetened its own bid to 309
million zlotys.
The two firms have been fighting over the Polish retailer
which has more than 300 stores in western and southern Poland
with expected sales of some $543 million zlotys this year.
But after Gradecki's decision to sell to Advent, Mid Europa
is left vying only for the remaining 45 percent of EKO, mainly
in the hands of pension and investment funds.
Mid Europa's latest offer is 6.35 zlotys per share for all
shares tendered in the first week of its public bid starting on
Oct 25. It will pay 5.85 zlotys for shares tendered during the
remainder of the offer.
Its previous offer was 5.5 zlotys per share.
Mid Europa has said EKO would strengthen its position in the
fragmented Polish retail market after its 400 million euro
($524.8 million) purchase of the Zabka chain of convenience
stores.
EKO shares surged more than 14.5 percent.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
($1 = 3.1298 Polish zlotys)
