By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| RIO DE JANEIRO, April 7
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 7 Advent International
Corp, the private equity firm that last year raised the
largest-ever Latin America-focused fund, is "really excited" by
the outlook for activity in Brazil even as recent market and
economic turmoil is hampering deals, a senior executive said on
Tuesday.
The Boston-based buyout firm focuses on buying companies
that it deems capable of doubling earnings within five years,
said David Mussafer, Advent's managing partner.
Private equity deals in Brazil are growing more complex,
Mussafer said at an event sponsored by ABVCAP, the group
representing private-equity and venture capital firms in Brazil.
Advent increasingly relies on the knowledge of local staff to
clinch deals, he told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.
"It's a vibrant country, and we are very excited with it in
spite of the headwinds," Mussafer said, referring to Brazil.
"Whatever the headwinds, our focus remains on the micro side of
things: 'What can we do to make this company grow?'"
Last month, Advent agreed to acquire for-profit university
Faculdade da Serra Gaúcha in a deal marking its return to
Brazil's education industry. The company made four purchases in
Latin America's largest country last year, after raising a
record $2.1 billion for Latin American buyouts.
Assets in the infrastructure sector, including those from
engineering firms involved in a corruption scandal at
state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA,
could be on Advent's radar, Mussafer said. He did not elaborate.
Brazilian hospitals could also capture Advent's attention,
Patrice Etlin, an Advent senior partner in Brazil, said on the
sidelines of the event.
While a recent sharp decline in Brazil's currency might have
made target companies more attractive, "in the long run things
tend to average out" and returns become more correlated to the
purchased company's operational performance, he said.
Brazil remains the largest recipient of private-equity
investments in Latin America, accounting for about 58 percent of
the value of buyouts and 46 percent of the region's deals.
Argentina may draw attention from funds too, Mussafer said.
Banks and investors are hoping that a new president, who will be
elected later this year, implements a more business-friendly
economic framework.
"I'm sure that some dislocations will come ... I'd like to
see things improving in Argentina," Mussafer added.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)