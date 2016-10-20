Oct 20 Private equity investor Advent International named Tricia Patrick managing director of its retail, consumer and leisure investment team in North America.

Patrick was most recently principal in the consumer, retail and dining sector team of Bain Capital Private Equity, where she worked for 12 years.

Patrick, who will be based in Advent's Boston office, currently serves as an independent board member of Burlington Stores Inc. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru)