LONDON Oct 15 Private equity group Advent International said on Monday it had agreed to buy leading Danish IT services and software group KMD from rival EQT and pension fund ATP.

No financial details were disclosed for the deal, which will see Advent buy the Danish group which had revenues of 4.3 billion Danish crowns ($747.5 million) in 2011.

($1 = 5.7523 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Meads; editing by Anjuli Davis)