Jan 28 Financial software company SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc plans to buy Advent Software Inc for about $2.3 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

SS&C plans to offer $45 per share for Advent, Bloomberg said, citing the person. (bloom.bg/1Cz6Qjs)

SS&C declined to comment on the report and Advent could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)