German stocks - Factors to watch on May 2
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
Jan 28 Financial software company SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc is in talks to buy accounting software maker Advent Software Inc for about $2.3 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
SS&C plans to offer $45 per share for Advent, the Bloomberg report said. (bloom.bg/1Cz6Qjs)
That would represent a premium of 18.7 percent to the stock's closing price on Tuesday.
SS&C declined to comment on the report, while Advent could not immediately be reached.
Advent's shares were up 7.6 percent at $40.8 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, while SS&C's share were up 5 percent at $56.10.
Advent, whose revenue rose 2 percent to $99 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, decided not to sell itself in 2013 after a strategic review. (reut.rs/1v5ailm)
SS&C bought technology research firm DST Systems Inc's investment data analytics unit in December for $95 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Ted Kerr)
