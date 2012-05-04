May 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' rating assigned to the
following auction market preferred shares (AMPS) issued by Advent/Claymore
Convertible Securities & Income Fund II (NYSE: AGC), a leveraged
multi-sector closed-end fund advised by Advent Capital Management, LLC (Advent):
--$170,000,000 of AMPS consisting of Series T7 and W7 each with a liquidation
preference of $25,000 per share.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows Fitch's annual review of AGC and reflects:
--Sufficient asset coverage relative to Fitch's published criteria;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations;
--The capabilities of Advent as the investment advisor.
Fitch's ratings on the AMPS speak only to timely repayment of interest and
principal in accordance with the governing documents and not to potential
liquidity in the secondary market.
LEVERAGE
As of March 31, 2012, the fund's total assets were approximately $406 million.
The fund's total leverage was approximately $170 million or 42% of total assets,
consisting of entirely of AMPS.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of March 31, 2012, the fund's asset coverage ratios, as calculated in
accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC
tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria,
were in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage amount deemed
consistent with an 'AAA' rating. These tests serve as minimum asset coverage
covenants required by the fund's governing documents. Should the asset coverage
for the AMPS decline below 100%, the governing documents require the fund to
restore compliance within 29 business days.
Additionally, the fund's asset coverage ratio for total leverage, as calculated
in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 (1940 Act), was in excess
of 200%, which is also a minimum asset coverage required by the fund's governing
documents.
FUND PROFILE
Advent/Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund II, (formerly
Advent/Claymore Global Convertible Securities & Income Fund) is a diversified
closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company
Act of 1940, as amended, that commenced investment operations in May 2007. The
fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of
capital appreciation and current income. The fund pursues its objective by
investing at least 50% of its managed assets in convertible securities and may
invest up to 40% of its managed assets in non-convertible income securities. In
October 2011, the Fund's Board of Trustees approved a change to eliminate the
previous guideline that the Fund invest at least 50% of its managed assets in
foreign securities.
FUND ADVISOR
Advent Capital Management, LLC (Advent) serves as AGC's investment adviser and
managed approximately $6 billion in assets as of March 31, 2012. Advent
specializes in global convertible, high-yield, and equity securities investing
across its main business lines of long-only strategies, hedge funds, and
closed-end funds. Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. (Guggenheim Funds), serves
as servicing agent to AGC. Guggenheim Funds and its associated entities are
subsidiaries of Guggenheim Partners, LLC, a global, diversified financial
services firm with more than $100 billion in assets under supervision as of
April 30, 2012. Guggenheim Funds and Advent are registered investment advisors
with the SEC.
Fitch views Advent's investment management capabilities, operational controls,
corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with the ratings
assigned to the AMPS. Positive developments during Fitch's latest manager review
include Advent's increased emphasis on risk management and transparent portfolio
construction.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and
Advent Capital Management, LLC.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Closed-End Funds: Derivatives Under Review (Increased Use and Limited
Transparency Are Key Considerations)' (Nov. 16, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: Closed-End Fund Leverage' (Dec. 19, 2011).
