Sept 21 Florida-based healthcare system
Adventist Health System has agreed to pay $118.7
million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit that accused it of
paying kickbacks to doctors in exchange for referrals, attorneys
for the plaintiffs announced on Monday.
The agreement comes in a lawsuit filed by three former
employees of Adventist's Park Ridge Health hospital in
Hendersonville, North Carolina, in 2012. It also resolves claims
in a separate 2013 lawsuit containing similar accusations.
The bulk of the settlement, $115 million, will go to the
federal government, with $3.4 million going to the state of
Florida and the rest divided among North Carolina, Tennessee and
Texas, according Peter Chatfield, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.
Chatfield said it was the largest settlement ever paid in a
case involving hospitals paying doctors for referrals. In
addition to the kickback accusations, the settlement also
resolved claims that Adventist overbilled government healthcare
programs.
Adventist's legal department did not return a call seeking
comment.
The whistleblowers could ultimately receive 15 to 25 percent
of the settlement, but their share has not yet been decided,
according to their attorneys.
The 2012 lawsuit, filed in North Carolina federal court,
alleged that the kickbacks took the form of inflated salaries,
bonuses and a widespread practice of allowing physicians to
overbill in exchange for referring their patients to Adventist
facilities.
"Unlawful financial arrangements between heath care
providers and their referral sources raise concerns about
physician independence and objectivity," Benjamin Mizer, head of
the U.S. Justice Department's Civil Division, said in a
statement. "Patients are entitled to be sure that the care they
receive is based on their actual medical needs rather than the
financial interests of their physician."
The U.S. government and the four states intervened in the
case after it was filed.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)