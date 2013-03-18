BRIEF-Wells Fargo's David Carroll to retire
* Wells Fargo & Co - Jonathan G. Weiss to lead wealth and investment management, join operating committee
March 18 Accounting software company Advent Software Inc said it decided to continue as an independent company after a strategic review, sending shares down 11 percent in early trading.
Advent had hired Frank Quattrone's investment bank Qatalyst Partners to explore a sale, Reuters reported on March 12, quoting several sources familiar with the matter.
* Wells Fargo & Co - Jonathan G. Weiss to lead wealth and investment management, join operating committee
BOSTON, June 1 Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge funds continued to make money in May, leaving its Third Point Partners L.P. fund up 9.9 percent for the year and its Third Point Ultra Ltd. up 16.1 percent, according to an investor update.