Jan 11 Asset manager Adveq promoted Farah
Buckley, Richard Damming, Matt Ma Chang, Daniel Rhoads, Nico
Taverna and Ethan Vogelhut to executive directors.
Buckley, who leads Adveq's London office, oversees the
development of the company's client relationships in the UK.
Damming, a member of Adveq's European Investment Management
team, focuses on the Benelux and southern Europe regions.
Ma Chang manages Adveq's renminbi and dollar private equity
fund business developments and business operations in China,
while Rhoads heads investor relations for the Americas based in
the firm's New York office.
Taverna heads Adveq's secondaries program, coordinating the
sourcing, evaluation and negotiation of all its secondary
transactions.
Vogelhut heads Adveq's opportunity program, leading its U.S.
buyout and turnaround investment activities across primary
funds, secondaries and co-investments.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)