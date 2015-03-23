By Jennifer Saba and Jim Finkle
| NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 23
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 23 A growing number of
U.S. companies, including MillerCoors and AIG, are stepping up
the battle against online ad fraud by demanding proof that their
ads have been seen by real people instead of computers hijacked
by cybercriminals.
Spurred by a warning in December by the Association of
National Advertisers (ANA) that businesses are losing $6.3
billion a year to so-called "click fraud," these companies now
stipulate in advertising contracts that they will only pay for
online ads when given proof that humans clicked on them.
"We don't want to be paying for non-human traffic," said
Mark Clowes, global head of advertising at American
International Group Inc, the largest commercial insurer
in the country.
In a typical click fraud scheme, a crook infects many
computers with malicious software, and directs the machines -
called bots - to visit a webpage, click on an ad or watch a
video. The fake traffic fools a marketer into thinking the site
is popular, so it pays to place ads and links on the site.
A study conducted by cybersecurity firm White Ops for the
ANA found that bots viewed almost one-fourth of online video ads
and 11 percent of display ads. The study, published in December,
involved 36 participants including AIG and MillerCoors
.
While click fraud has been going on for years, the ANA
report has galvanized advertisers to fight back, ad executives
said. What had been a trickle of references in contracts is
becoming a flood.
"We've written into all of our contracts that our clients
insist on at least 95 percent human traffic and anything less
requires a make good or credit," said Barry Lowenthal, president
of The Media Kitchen, an ad buying agency whose clients include
Victoria's Secret Pink.
"By the end of 2015 we expect that every major agency and
every major advertiser will include these kinds of clauses in
their terms and conditions."
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic explaining how click fraud works:
reut.rs/1DGryAo
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
WEB PUBLISHERS AT RISK
U.S. digital advertising revenue is expected to reach $59
billion this year, according to eMarketer.
Online ads are sold through a complex, opaque system that
can involve many parties including advertising agencies, website
publishers and automated ad exchanges - the middlemen who
aggregate and resell ad space across many websites.
Website publishers often pay third parties to direct
visitors to their sites, a practice known as "source traffic."
According to the 57-page ANA study, about half of all click
fraud came from publishers paying for third-party traffic
providers. (bit.ly/1Gj8wfI)
As advertisers crack down on click fraud, website publishers
could suffer in the short term, said ANA Executive Vice
President Bill Duggan.
Smaller publishers, in particular, would likely find it
difficult to quickly respond to pressure from advertisers to
eliminate bots. On average it costs up to 3 percent of a digital
campaign to sweep the traffic.
An industry attorney said some publishers are not happy with
the new contracts, which shift fraud costs to them from
advertisers.
"You cannot inject a new risk module without having somebody
squirm," said Joseph Rosenbaum, a partner at Reed Smith LLP.
"Nobody likes to have additional liability."
Scott Cunningham, senior vice president at the Interactive
Advertising Bureau, which represents some 600 website
publishers, disagreed. He said the responsibility falls
"squarely" on publishers.
"Your inventory is competing with criminal inventory. You
absolutely have every obligation," Cunningham said.
Representatives for major website publishers Google Inc
, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Yahoo
Inc and AOL Inc said they have been
aggressively working to combat click fraud for several years.
AOL and Facebook said the new advertising contracts had not
hurt revenue. Microsoft, Yahoo and Google declined to comment.
FIGHTING FRAUD
Firms that audit traffic include White Ops, DoubleVerify,
Integral Ad Science and Moat Inc.
OpenX, an advertising exchange that uses algorithms to buy
and sell ads, said it took a 15 percent hit to revenue growth in
2013 after investing heavily to clean up its traffic. Growth was
back on track by 2014 and OpenX spends more than $1 million each
year to ensure traffic quality, it said.
Concerns about click fraud have prompted some advertisers
and website publishers to form an alliance in December.
"This is the No. 1 industry priority right now," said Mike
Zaneis, interim head of the alliance, known as the Trustworthy
Accountability Group. Board members include executives from
Facebook, McDonald's Corp, Procter & Gamble Co,
Publicis Groupe SA and WPP Plc.
"It's gaining momentum," Zaneis said.
(Editing by Peter Henderson and Tiffany Wu)