LONDON, Sept 12 Spending on global advertising
will grow by a better-than-expected 4.4 percent this year, led
by the United States, a leading forecaster said on Monday.
Zenith, owned by France's Publicis, raised its
global growth forecast for this year from the 4.1 percent it
predicted in June, despite the uncertainty sparked by Britain's
vote to leave the European Union.
The advertising agency also raised its global forecasts for
2017 and 2018, to 4.5 percent and 4.6 percent respectively, from
earlier forecasts of 4.3 percent and 4.4 percent. Increased
spend on advertising reflects increased confidence levels by
companies.
"This upgrade is mainly the result of stronger-than-expected
growth in the U.S., where a strong labour market has encouraged
consumers to increase their expenditure, and advertisers have
fought harder for their share of the expanding market," it said.
Zenith expects strong spending by pharmaceutical and
consumer packaged goods to help U.S. network TV spending to
return to growth this year, after it fell 5 percent last year.
It also raised its guidance slightly for Asia Pacific and
Western Europe.
The group said that advertisers had so far reacted calmly to
Britain's June 23 vote to leave the EU. Zenith trimmed its 2016
growth forecast for Britain to 5.4 percent from the 5.6 percent
figure it predicted before the vote.
"As we have argued before, most of the impact that Brexit
will have on the UK ad market will come in the long term," it
said.
It said it expected growth in Britain to slow as the
government renegotiates its trading relations with global
partners, with its current forecast assuming growth next year of
3.4 percent.
