June 19 Spending on advertising in Britain is
expected to decline sharply this year weighed by a slowing
economy, rising inflation and political uncertainty, a leading
forecaster said on Monday.
Zenith, owned by France's Publicis, forecasted a
0.9 percent growth in UK advertising spending in 2017, down from
9.6 percent growth last year.
It cited a slowing economy, rising inflation, political
uncertainty following a snap general election and negotiations
Britain now faces after its vote late June to leave the European
Union.
Global advertising expenditure is expected to grow by 4.2
percent in 2017, down from 4.8 percent in 2016.
However, underlying growth will strengthen from 3.6 percent
in 2016 to 5.4 percent in 2017 as year-ago results benefitted
from non-annual events such the U.S. presidential elections, Rio
Olympics and Euro Cup 2016, it said.
The slowdown in Britain, a persistent outperformer in ad
spending in Western Europe, will drag regional spending growth
down to 2 percent in 2017 from 4.6 percent last year.
WPP, world's largest advertising group, cut its 2017 sales
forecasts in March and said clients were seeking to drive down
costs.
In other regions, economic recovery in Brazil and Argentina
will help drive 4.1 percent growth in Latin America this year
after a 0.2 percent contraction last year, it said.
The United States, the world's largest economy, will be the
leading contributor of new ad dollars to the global market over
the next three years and China will rank second, it said.
