* U.S. election, Olympics to lift ad spend in 2012
* Companies willing to spend cash to grow market share
LONDON Dec 5 The global advertising
market is forecast to grow at a faster rate than the world
economy in 2012, due to key factors such as the U.S.
Presidential election and the London Olympics, although
expections have slipped in recent months.
According to a new forecast by media service agency
ZenithOptimedia, the global advertising market will grow by 3.5
percent in 2011 and by 4.7 percent in 2012, down from a forecast
in October of 3.6 percent growth in 2011 and 5.3 percent in
2012.
The reduction stems from the euro zone debt crisis and the
impact it is having on business confidence although overall the
forecast shows that advertising has held up well during the
uncertainty.
Zenith attributes much of the strong spending to the fact
that unlike the downturn in 2008, companies have cash available
to spend and are prepared to use it to grow market share.
The Japanese market should also rebound as it recovers from
the huge earthquake in March, and the European soccer
championships next year should also attract marketing spend.
"The global ad market is therefore remarkably strong at a
time when the eurozone threatens to fall back into recession and
drag down the growth of its trading partners," the group said.
"In general, advertisers have built up large cash reserves
and -- thanks to exceptionally loose monetary policy in the
developed world -- are earning very little interest on this
cash."
According to a Reuters poll in October, economists expect
global GDP to grow by 3.8 percent in 2011 and by 3.6 percent in
2012.
Zenith expects Western Europe to grow by just 2 percent in
2012 even though the London Olympics and the soccer
championships will lift spending. North America was described as
looking 'decidedly healthier' with growth of 3.6 percent
forecast for 2012.
It expects developing markets -- which it defines as
everywhere outside North America, Western Europe and Japan -- to
continue the strong growth, increasing its share of the global
ad market from 32.3 percent in 2011 to 35.9 percent in 2014.
ZenithOptimedia is owned by French advertising group
Publicis.