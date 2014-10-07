LONDON Oct 8 British companies spent a record
3.5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) on digital advertising in the
first half of 2014, helped by the increasing use of smartphones
and tablets, according to a report published on Wednesday.
The study from the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB),
conducted by PwC, said that overall advertising on the Internet
and mobiles was up 16.6 percent from the same period last year.
Video advertising was up 59 percent year-on-year to 202
million pounds. Mobile video advertising alone rose 196 percent
to 63.9 million pounds, making it the fastest-growing digital ad
format.
"Video now accounts for 1 in every 5 pounds spent on
Internet and mobile display ads," said Tim Elkington, Chief
Strategy Officer at the IAB.
"Watching video on connected devices is becoming an
increasingly social activity, like traditional TV. Half of
people watching TV, films or video clips online do so with
family members and three in 10 watch with friends," he added.
(1 US dollar = 0.6219 British pound)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)