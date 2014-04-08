LONDON, April 8 Spending on internet advertising in Britain jumped by 15 percent last year to 6.3 billion pounds ($10.46 billion) as companies fought to reach consumers spending more time on smartphones and tablet computers.

The Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) said on Tuesday a study conducted for it by PwC showed spending on online advertising grew by 853 million pounds in 2013, from 5.45 billion pounds a year earlier, as the economy recovered.

Spending for advertising on mobile phones alone rose 93 percent to 1 billion pounds, and now accounts for 1 in every 6 pounds spent on digital advertising. Advertising on tablets grew more than 400 percent from 2012 to reach 34.4 million pounds.

"Digital advertising continues to grow at impressive rates simply because marketers are becoming more responsive and savvy to the increasing ways people consume content across different devices," IAB Director of Research & Strategy Tim Elkington said.

