BARCELONA Nov 21 Three major rivals to
advertising groups Omnicom and Publicis, which
are merging, say they are poaching work from the pair by luring
clients who are unsettled by the $35.1 billion deal.
Market leader WPP, fourth-placed Interpublic Group
(IPG) and Japan's fifth-placed Dentsu said they
had either begun to win work or believed they could do so as
major brands bristle at the coming together of the industry's
second and third largest players.
Also up for grabs, the three groups said, were the more than
130,000 Omnicom and Publicis staff across five continents who
could defect as the two holding companies focus on stitching
their agencies into a new group.
"It certainly has disturbed the client base and it certainly
has disturbed the staff," WPP Chief Executive Martin Sorrell
told the Morgan Stanley investor conference in Barcelona.
"Clients are not going to come out and say 'I'm firing an
agency' because they merged. But if you watch the rooms
carefully, there are changing patterns of distribution in the
business which will benefit us."
Omnicom and Publicis revealed plans to merge in July this
year, sparking a scramble for their blue-chip clients who are
worried the new firm might face conflicts of interest.
Without any defections, the Franco-U.S. giant would bring
the accounts of major competitors in a number of industries such
as Apple and Samsung, or Coca-Cola
and PepsiCo, under one roof.
It will also bring together Publicis agencies such as
Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett with Omnicom's BBDO Worldwide
and DDB Worldwide.
DISRUPTION, CONFLICT
"When you have two companies of that size coming together,
with different cultures, there's going to be disruption," IPG
Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Roth said. "And from
disruption comes talent opportunity.
"There are still some conflicts out there that are
unacceptable and we are a very viable candidate if that is an
issue. We are ready, willing and able to step in."
Roth told the conference one of his agencies had recently
hired "a number of very talented people" from the two merging
groups.
Omnicom Chief Executive John Wren and Publicis boss Maurice
Levy told a room full of investors and competitors, including
Sorrell and Dentsu's Tim Andree, that they had always expected
their rivals to step up the pressure.
The two men, relaxed and finishing each other's sentences,
repeated their belief that the combined group would be able to
better compete in a changing media landscape and said they had
received only support from their biggest clients.
The deal is due to complete in the first half of next year.
"I don't see any great threats coming from client
conflicts," Wren said, before asking Sorrell if he would like to
join them on stage. "People have tried to promote that as an
issue but that's not real in my opinion."
In the latest set of trading updates, WPP emerged as the
victor, reporting third-quarter organic growth of 5 percent,
accelerating from the first half and outperforming Omnicom and
Publicis who reported 4.1 percent and 3.5 percent respectively.
IPG reported like-for-like growth of 2.8 percent.
Also competing for work in this new climate is Dentsu, the
Japanese advertising group that completed its acquisition of
British media buyer and planner Aegis earlier this year, to
enable it to compete for global media accounts for the first
time.
Andree said the group was growing rapidly, as its Japanese
clients now use Dentsu for international media work and as Aegis
brands move into Japan. It has also won clients that were new to
both groups.
"We've had some success when you look at our new business
record in the past quarter, we've had a high percentage of that
business coming from Publicis Omnicom," he said.
"Anecdotally, clients are not really understanding the
benefits for them (of the merger). And that's always a dangerous
position to be in. (When we bought Aegis) we went out of our way
to communicate with the talent and leadership in the agencies
that it was business as usual."