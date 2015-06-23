(Corrects name of agency working for Mondelez)
* $27 billion in media buying contracts up for grabs
* Brands like Unilever, Volkswagen demand cheaper fees
* Tech changes role of ad agencies, threatens margins
* Trust between big companies, agencies at an ebb
By Leila Abboud and Jennifer Saba
CANNES/NEW YORK, June 23 An unprecedented number
of blue-chip companies have put their advertising contracts up
for review this year, underlining the growing pressure on ad
agencies as online marketing threatens their traditional role
and profit margins.
At the industry's biggest annual conference in Cannes this
week the main topic of conversation among the 13,000 delegates
is the 18 companies - from consumer products giants Proctor &
Gamble and Unilever to automakers like BMW
and Volkswagen - that have decided to
re-think which agencies they want for marketing advice.
About $27 billion in media planning and buying contracts
across television, radio, print, text and online are up for
grabs, according to Ad Age, more than in the past three years
combined.
The reviews are an unnerving prospect for top agencies WPP
, Omnicom, and Publicis <PUBP.PA that are already
under pressure from their customers to create innovative
campaigns across websites, apps and social media instead of
traditional text and TV -- and on a far smaller budget in a
post-financial crisis world.
Morgan Stanley estimates that if advertisers' pressure on
agency fees drives prices down by 15 percent or more, companies
like leader WPP or number 2 Omnicom could see
earnings per share drop by about 10 percent.
Analysts say Interpublic and Publicis have the most
to lose given their exposure to key clients like L'Oreal
and Coca-Cola that have also initiated a
review. Challengers to the top three like Havas have
the most to gain, but few expect new players outside the top six
agencies to capture elite contracts from the world's top brands.
A board director at one major advertising firm who did not
want to be named said the crop of contract reviews represent a
"watershed moment" for Madison Avenue - a reference to the
world's biggest ad agencies based upon the New York street where
they grew from the 1920s.
The reviews represent a "harbinger" of how the ad firms are
going to have to change their business models to survive, he
said, particularly since the reviews include the media buying
and planning area, which has traditionally been a profitable one
for the agencies.
ONLINE VIDEO BOOM
One Cannes invitation touted a party for the book "Madison
Avenue Manslaughter," written by a veteran industry exec and
promising a peek into the rough reality facing ad firms.
That reality stems from the fact that brands have had to
dramatically rethink the way they seek to woo consumers and the
size of the budget they use to do it. Since the financial
crisis, procurement executives have gained more sway to ask for
proof that marketing spending is working.
As an example, food giant Mondelez International,
which has put its media account now with Publicis' Starcom and
Dentsu Aegis up for review, has been whittling down the
number of agencies it works with from 12 to 2 so as to save
money and re-invest it in the business.
Not only do companies want to pay less to their ad agencies,
they also want to make sure that their agencies really know how
to help them succeed in a world where consumers spend less time
watching television and more using a dizzying array of websites
and apps via their mobiles.
Messaging apps like Snapchat and media outlets like Vice and
Buzzfeed have fuelled a boom in online video with the creation
of hybrid editorial and marketing content known as native ads:
Some executives at big brands think big ad agencies are simply
not skilled enough at banging out these kinds of snippets.
With Internet advertising expected to overtake TV in 12 key
countries including China and Germany and represent 28 percent
of global ad spending by 2017 - according to research by
media-buying firm ZenithOptimedia - the pressure is on agencies
to adapt.
WPP announced on Tuesday that it was forming a small
creative agency with the Daily Mail and Snapchat to
create new online content.
"In a slow growth world, where agencies have little pricing
power and advertisers are focused on costs, we need to try new
things," said WPP CEO Martin Sorrell.
DISTRUST
Another source of pressure on agencies is that fact that
their old-school negotiation skills with sellers of TV media
space are no longer needed in a world where most online ads can
be bought via automated systems in real-time.
On top of that a row has broken out about the transparency
of contacts and whether some agencies are passing on to their
clients - the marketers - the volume discounts they often get
for buying ad space on TV or on the web.
Called rebates by proponents and kickbacks by their foes,
the tussle basically shows how big companies are demanding more
transparency from their agencies.
Another source of tension has been concerns about on-line
advertising fraud after the U.S. Association of National
Advertisers estimated last year that businesses were losing $6.3
billion a year to so-called "click fraud," in which robots were
viewing ads instead of humans.
Since agencies are often paid in part based on how many
people see a campaign online, this is causing particular
frustration among big brands.
That has some big companies questioning why they need
agencies to place ads. Some have gone directly to social
networks like Facebook, Twitter or Google's YouTube.
"There is the lowest amount of trust that I have ever seen
between clients and agencies right now," said Michael Kassan,
the founder and chief executive of MediaLink, a consulting firm
for marketer and agencies.
"Big marketers simply do not believe what the agencies are
saying on a range of issues - rebates, effectiveness of
advertising, bots."
One survey from Credit Suisse that interviewed 25 marketing
executives about trends in the European ad market found "an
increasing skepticism about the value-added by agencies in
digital which could inhibit their ability to benefit from any
increased ad spend."
Fifty-two percent of the number of respondents believed that
agencies are adding "less value" than before versus 36 percent
in 2014. About half said they planned to do more placing of ads
directly with online outlets, and lack of transparency on
contracts and terms were the executives' biggest concerns.
Nonetheless Dominique Delport, global managing director at
Havas Media Group, said agencies could navigate the tough
climate if they adapted to new demands from customers.
"The market is too complex, you cannot swim alone," he said.
"Marketers need us."
(Editing by Sophie Walker and Kate Holton)