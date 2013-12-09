LONDON Dec 9 Growth in global advertising
spending will accelerate to 5.8 percent a year by 2015, driven
by demand for marketing via mobile devices and a broad-based
economic recovery, a market research group forecast on Monday.
ZenithOptimedia said spending on advertising was expected to
rise by 3.6 percent this year, an upward revision from its
September forecast of 3.5 percent.
Advertising spending will then increase by 5.3 percent in
2014 and by 5.8 percent in 2015 and 2016, said Zenith, the
forecasting unit of Publicis Groupe, the world's
third-biggest advertising company by sales.
Zenith compiled its Advertising Expenditure Forecasts by
aggregating data from leading media owners and advertising
agencies in 80 countries.
"Mobile technology is creating new opportunities for
marketers to connect with consumers," said Steve King, Chief
Executive of Zenith.
"Combined with the continued rise of young, dynamic markets,
this will spur healthy and sustained growth in global adspend
over the next three years."
Zenith predicts mobile technology will contribute 36 percent
of the extra ad spend between 2013 and 2016.
Next year's Winter Olympics, soccer World Cup and U.S.
mid-term elections will also boost ad spending, it said.
A separate report published by GroupM, part of WPP
the world's largest advertising company, revised its worldwide
advertising spending growth forecast for 2014 downward to 4.6
percent, giving a total of $531 billion, from growth of 5.1
percent predicted earlier this year.
It blamed economic gridlock in the United States and
persistent financial crisis in the eurozone for the revision.
GroupM predicted that 2013 worldwide advertising spending
will hit $508 billion, a 3.3 percent increase over 2012
spending.