Jan 20Advini SA :

* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 227.6 million euros ($263.33 million) versus 222.7 million euros last year, up 2.2 percent

* Q4 revenue is 59.6 million euros versus 57.6 million euros last year, up 3.3 percent

* Sees continued growth in 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8643 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)