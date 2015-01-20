BRIEF- Ocean Wealth Crowd cuts stake in 21Lady
* Says second biggest shareholder Ocean Wealth Crowd LLC cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 31.8 percent
Jan 20Advini SA :
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 227.6 million euros ($263.33 million) versus 222.7 million euros last year, up 2.2 percent
* Q4 revenue is 59.6 million euros versus 57.6 million euros last year, up 3.3 percent
* Sees continued growth in 2015
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 9.5 million dirhams versus profit of 1.1 million dirhams year ago