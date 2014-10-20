BRIEF-Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile's shares to resume trading on April 26
April 25 Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co Ltd
Oct 20 Advini SA :
* Q3 revenue 64.10 million euros versus 59.8 million euros last year
* Sees profitable growth in FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
April 25 Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co Ltd
* Felcor Lodging Trust - in connection with termination of merger under specified circumstances, RLJ may be required to pay to Felcor termination fee of $95 million