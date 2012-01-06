* Many advisers don't review and update client agreements
* Upcoming rule is good reason to check
* Some agreements aren't in sync with investment strategy
By Suzanne Barlyn
Jan 6 Investment advisers who ignore the tedium
of updating their client agreements may now have extra
motivation to get the job done.
A final rule expected in January from the U.S. Department
of Labor could be a good reason to review old agreements,
according to Karen Barr, general counsel of the Investment
Adviser Association, a Washington, D.C.-based trade group. The
rule will establish new requirements for disclosing fees
charged by retirement plan advisers to employers who sponsor
those plans.
Investment advisers should review their client agreements
annually, but many don't review them after they are signed. The
agreements could easily be made obsolete by new regulations,
stock market performance, and technology changes.
Not keeping pace could lead to bigger concerns for advisers
when examiners knock on their doors. Inconsistencies between
the agreement, client practices and other disclosure documents
could prompt examiners to dig for other problems. That could
lead to more headaches and possibly fines.
What's more, it's likely that information in existing
agreements may not match up with new fee disclosures that the
Department of Labor may require in its upcoming rule. An
interim rule in place since 2010 can provide a road map for
beginning the process, said Barr.
One interim provision, for example, requires retirement
plan advisers to disclose whether they expect to receive $1,000
or more in direct or indirect compensation from the plan for
providing certain services. Advisers whose client contracts
don't already include that point should consider making
changes.
A big unknown for advisers is the format they will have to
use when making the new disclosures, according to Eric Keller,
a lawyer for Paul Hastings LLP in Washington, D.C.
The Department of Labor could require advisers to provide
retirement plan sponsors with a new type of document in
addition to disclosures it already requires. In that case,
certain details in the document and the client agreement should
be consistent, Keller said.
Investment advisers who work with individuals are also
often in the dark about the details in their client agreements,
said Todd Cipperman, an investment management lawyer in Wayne,
Pennsylvania. Advisers usually rely on lawyers to draft a form
agreement, which they continue to use for years.
"It always amazes me that people don't have any idea what
they've committed to," he told Reuters. "Then when things go
wrong, they're surprised."
For example, advisers often include clients' portfolio
allocations in their agreements, such as investing 30 percent
of the client's portfolio in blue chip stocks. But the client
may later want to change that allocation. Advisers could later
become embroiled in a dispute about those intentions if the
original agreement isn't revised, said Cipperman.
Simple matters can also trip up advisers. Older agreements
may not include a clause allowing advisers to e-mail certain
disclosures to clients, such as a new plain English brochure
required by the SEC.
Other points to review: what the agreement says about
services the adviser provides and how the adviser refunds fees,
said Jason Roberts, chief executive of Los Angeles-based
Pension Resources Institute.
Revising client agreements is most straight-forward for
investment advisers who own their own practices. Adviser
representatives who work for financial companies have to rely
on supervisors to push for certain changes from management,
Roberts said.
"It's good housekeeping," said Elizabeth Krentzman, a chief
adviser at Deloitte & Touche LLP in Washington. "Issues over
time can get out of sync. Just make sure you have it right."
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Walden Siew)