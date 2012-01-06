* Many advisers don't review and update client agreements

* Upcoming rule is good reason to check

* Some agreements aren't in sync with investment strategy

By Suzanne Barlyn

Jan 6 Investment advisers who ignore the tedium of updating their client agreements may now have extra motivation to get the job done.

A final rule expected in January from the U.S. Department of Labor could be a good reason to review old agreements, according to Karen Barr, general counsel of the Investment Adviser Association, a Washington, D.C.-based trade group. The rule will establish new requirements for disclosing fees charged by retirement plan advisers to employers who sponsor those plans.

Investment advisers should review their client agreements annually, but many don't review them after they are signed. The agreements could easily be made obsolete by new regulations, stock market performance, and technology changes.

Not keeping pace could lead to bigger concerns for advisers when examiners knock on their doors. Inconsistencies between the agreement, client practices and other disclosure documents could prompt examiners to dig for other problems. That could lead to more headaches and possibly fines.

What's more, it's likely that information in existing agreements may not match up with new fee disclosures that the Department of Labor may require in its upcoming rule. An interim rule in place since 2010 can provide a road map for beginning the process, said Barr.

One interim provision, for example, requires retirement plan advisers to disclose whether they expect to receive $1,000 or more in direct or indirect compensation from the plan for providing certain services. Advisers whose client contracts don't already include that point should consider making changes.

A big unknown for advisers is the format they will have to use when making the new disclosures, according to Eric Keller, a lawyer for Paul Hastings LLP in Washington, D.C.

The Department of Labor could require advisers to provide retirement plan sponsors with a new type of document in addition to disclosures it already requires. In that case, certain details in the document and the client agreement should be consistent, Keller said.

Investment advisers who work with individuals are also often in the dark about the details in their client agreements, said Todd Cipperman, an investment management lawyer in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Advisers usually rely on lawyers to draft a form agreement, which they continue to use for years.

"It always amazes me that people don't have any idea what they've committed to," he told Reuters. "Then when things go wrong, they're surprised."

For example, advisers often include clients' portfolio allocations in their agreements, such as investing 30 percent of the client's portfolio in blue chip stocks. But the client may later want to change that allocation. Advisers could later become embroiled in a dispute about those intentions if the original agreement isn't revised, said Cipperman.

Simple matters can also trip up advisers. Older agreements may not include a clause allowing advisers to e-mail certain disclosures to clients, such as a new plain English brochure required by the SEC.

Other points to review: what the agreement says about services the adviser provides and how the adviser refunds fees, said Jason Roberts, chief executive of Los Angeles-based Pension Resources Institute.

Revising client agreements is most straight-forward for investment advisers who own their own practices. Adviser representatives who work for financial companies have to rely on supervisors to push for certain changes from management, Roberts said.

"It's good housekeeping," said Elizabeth Krentzman, a chief adviser at Deloitte & Touche LLP in Washington. "Issues over time can get out of sync. Just make sure you have it right."

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Walden Siew)