* Labor Department's data request "impractical" -lawmakers
* Plan may restrict investor access to advice -lawmakers
* Flap likely to stall plan until after presidential
election
By Suzanne Barlyn
June 27 The U.S. Department of Labor's divisive
plan to establish more stringent legal responsibilities for
retirement plan advisers could be in trouble.
U.S. House Democrats lashed out at the Labor Department in a
letter this week over its efforts to revise a controversial
proposal that would update the definition of "fiduciary" under
the Employee Retirement Income Securities Act, or ERISA.
It is the latest turn in a tussle over a plan that would
apply to both advisers to retirement plans and those who give
advice to investors in individual retirement accounts. Many
financial advisers are concerned the rule will limit the types
of fees they can collect for servicing IRA accounts and make it
a money-losing prospect to provide such advice.
The plan, in broad terms, pits the Labor Department against
various industry groups. The department is concerned that
advisers may be swayed to recommend securities, such as certain
mutual funds, because of special compensation their brokerages
receive for promoting them. Those recommendations could be
costly to investors, the department says.
Brokerage industry trade groups such as the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and the
Financial Services Institute, however, say the change would make
providing advice more expensive for investors who need it the
most.
The letter to Labor Department Secretary Hilda Solis, signed
by 33 Democratic lawmakers on Monday, attacked the Labor
Department for everything from its approach to a cost-benefit
analysis it is conducting in anticipation of the proposal, to an
alleged lack of adequate coordination with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, which is considering a separate type of
fiduciary proposal.
Among those who signed the letter was Rep. Barney Frank, a
Democrat from Massachusetts and ranking member of the House
Financial Services Committee.
The ongoing flap will likely stall the fiduciary proposal
until after the 2012 presidential election, said Kent Mason, a
lawyer for Davis & Harman LLP in Washington who advises clients
on retirement plan issues.
"I'd say (the rule) is in trouble," said Jason Roberts,
chief executive of the Pension Resource Institute, a retirement
plan consultancy in Manhattan Beach, California.
He said the plan lacked a "clear directive" from the start,
since Congress never insisted upon it in a federal law.
The Labor Department is reviewing the letter, a spokesman
said.
In September, the Labor Department withdrew an initial rule
it had proposed in 2010 after industry groups and lawmakers
expressed concerns about costs of the rule to the industry.
There were also continued questions about whether the rule would
clash with SEC's yet-to-be-written fiduciary proposal.
Lawmakers are expressing an additional concern: that the
proposal could prevent investors from getting advice they need
because the cost would be prohibitive.
The Labor Department "may be headed in a direction that
could actually restrict access to investment education and
information," their letter said.
Advisers say a fiduciary standard of care could force many
IRA investors to move to advisers who charge a flat annual fee -
usually a percentage of total assets - for advice. That
"fee-based" option could be more expensive for investors, they
say.
BATTLE OF WORDS
Lawmakers sent the letter just days after Phyllis Borzi,
assistant secretary of the Labor Department's Employee Benefits
Security Administration, wrote to members of the U.S. House
Committee on Education and the Workforce with an update on the
Labor Department's progress with the proposal.
Borzi wrote that she was "disappointed" the department did
not receive much of the data it requested from the securities
industry in order to analyze costs and benefits of the
plan.
Lawmakers who signed the letter to Solis also took issue
with a "sweeping" and "impractical" data request sent to
securities industry groups. "The Department asked industry
representatives for detailed data on every investment, every
investor, and every recommendation for the last 10 years," they
wrote. That, they contend, is too cumbersome.
The Labor Department wants the data so it can see how
advisers to retirement plans and IRAs are paid for managing and
advising the accounts, partly to test the cost-benefit of the
new rule and - some say - partly to determine whether
compensation practices influence advisers' recommendations.
SIFMA, the trade group, has also expressed concerns about
the Labor Department's ability to keep the data confidential.
The data requested includes sensitive client information.
While the department has said it is willing to work with
SIFMA on the issue, the sides are at a standstill.
Kenneth Bentsen, SIFMA executive vice president for public
policy and advocacy, said the logistical difficulties for
protecting confidentiality of brokerage customers are
insurmountable. Among them are getting permission from clients
to share data and the time it would take to remove personal
information from every document.
The debate over how much data is enough frustrates some
investor advocates, who say the Labor Department is trying to do
an analysis that Congress typically demands prior to a new rule.
"Then, when a regulator shows it is serious about collecting
data to support a thorough economic analysis, they get slammed,"
said Barbara Roper, director of investor protection for the
Consumer Federation of America.