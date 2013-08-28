Aug 28 A former investment adviser in Oklahoma
used his connections as a church member and a popular wedding
singer to defraud more than 30 of his clients, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said.
Larry Dearman, 40, won clients' trust in part because he was
well known locally, according to the complaint, filed Tuesday in
the U.S. District Court in Tulsa. Between December 2008 and
August 2012 his clients gave him at least $4.7 million to invest
in several businesses owned by his close friend, Marya Gray, the
complaint said.
Dearman and Gray, who was also charged with securities
fraud, "squandered the vast majority of investor funds" on
gambling, personal expenses and payments for other investment
schemes, the SEC said.
Gray's businesses were Bartnet Wireless Internet Inc, a
wireless internet service provider in northeast Oklahoma that
was deeply in debt; The Property Shoppe Inc, which the SEC
referred to as a shell company; and Quench Buds Holdings Co, an
operator of four convenience stores.
The complaint alleges that part of this fraud occurred when
Dearman had clients write a total of $700,000 in personal checks
to him. He told some clients he needed a loan to buy out another
adviser's practice and told others that they were not paying him
enough in advisory fees, the complaint said.
Dearman was a SEC-registered investment adviser from
November 2003 until August 2012. He most recently worked for The
Focus Group Advisors, based in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, according
to regulatory filings.
Dearman, Gray and The Focus Group couldn't be immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; editing by Linda Stern
and Andrew Hay)