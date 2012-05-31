* Massachusetts official criticizes proposal on
self-regulation
* Massachusetts survey adds to heated debate on proposal
* Hearing for federal adviser oversight bill set for June 6
By Suzanne Barlyn
May 31 Federal legislation that would require
self regulation for registered investment advisers would be
financially burdensome and not guarantee more investor
protection, the top securities regulator in Massachusetts said
on Thursday.
Nearly 70 percent of state-registered investment advisers
surveyed in Massachusetts said they would suffer a "severe"
financial impact if legislation proposed in the U.S. House of
Representative that would create a self-policing body to oversee
them and thousands more in the United States becomes law,
according to a report released Thursday by Massachusetts
Secretary of Commonwealth William Galvin.
More than half of the 353 advisers who responded to the
survey said they may have to lay off staff if burdened with
paying fees for a self regulatory group.
Unlike broker-dealers, who are overseen by the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), investment advisers have
no self-policing group and are typically are examined by the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or state regulators,
typically less frequently.
Still, a self-regulatory organization for advisers is "not
effective regulation" and would be "the worst of both worlds,"
Galvin said in an interview on Thursday. What's more, "it's
burdensome on those who would be regulated."
Galvin's remarks and the Massachusetts survey results come
ahead of a hearing by the House Financial Services Committee set
for next Wednesday about the self-regulatory organization
proposal. House Financial Services Chairman Spencer Bachus, a
Republican, and Democrat Carolyn McCarthy introduced the bill in
April, saying that the SEC lacks the resources to effectively
supervise investment advisers.
The bill could, among other things, weaken a provision of
the Dodd-Frank financial reform law requiring advisers who
manage between $25 million and $100 million in assets to switch
from oversight by the SEC to oversight by state regulators.
Galvin joins a host of other organizations stepping up
either their support or opposition to the bill. Many advisers
are also concerned that FINRA, which has been promoting itself
as a potential regulators for investment advisers, could be
tapped to serve in that role.
Advisers face steep opposition from the brokerage industry,
which has been calling for more oversight of registered
investment advisers, especially as regulators consider higher
standards of responsibility for brokers who give personalized
investment advice.
Registered investment advisers are already subject to those
standards, which require acting in a client's best interests,
but a gap in oversight between the two industries also has to be
reconciled to protect investors, the industry says.
A study by SEC staff revealed in 2011 that the agency
examines the nation's roughly 11,000 investment advisers about
every 10 years. FINRA visits the almost 4,600 broker-dealers
under its jurisdiction an average of once every two years.
Protecting investors will require better policing of
investment advisers, wrote Joseph Russo, chairman of the
Financial Services Institute, a trade group for independent
broker dealers, in a letter to its members on Tuesday. "To
protect consumers and level the playing field, this regulatory
gap must be eliminated," he wrote.
Opponents of the investment adviser oversight bill include
Schwab Advisor Services, a unit of Charles Schwab & Co. Inc.,
which is the custodian of client funds for more than 7,000
registered advisers. In an e-mail to those advisers on
Wednesday, Bernie Clark, executive vice president of Schwab
Advisor Services, warned that the outcome in the debate over the
best type of oversight "could have a substantial impact on
(their) business."
Clark will join representatives from the Investment Adviser
Association, a trade group, next Thursday to lobby lawmakers on
the issue.
A letter to lawmakers on Tuesday from the Project on
Government Oversight, a Washington-based watchdog group, also
voiced concerns about the possibility of FINRA becoming a
regulator for advisers. FINRA's practice of collecting fees from
member firms and investing in the same industry it regulates,
raises "questions about an inherent conflict of mission," wrote
Angela Canterbury, the group's public policy director and
Michael Smallberg, an investigator.
FINRA however, points to the SEC study released last year,
in which the agency's staff concluded that it was unable to
adequately oversee and examine investment advisers.
The SEC, a FINRA spokeswoman said in a statement, found that
the use of self-regulatory organizations "overseen by the SEC is
a proven way to augment government resources and to provide the
needed oversight."