*State regulators try soft approach to switch
*Regulators expect more mistakes than fraud
*States use education to set the tone for compliance
By Suzanne Barlyn
Dec 21 Recent civil fraud charges by
Massachusetts regulators against three investment advisers is
raising concern over just how tough state oversight could
become.
But state regulators say they want to strike a fair balance
as they take on oversight of thousands more investment
advisers.
Under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law, most advisers
who manage between $25 million and $100 million and are not
registered as broker-dealers must switch to state oversight by
March 30, 2012.
The state of Massachusetts has already come out swinging.
"The Securities Division of my office is prepared to...
enforce the securities law with heightened vigilance," said
Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin in a
statement when the charges were filed. The alleged offenses
included charging excessive fees and asking clients for
business loans.
But other states are taking a different approach as they
finish preparing their staff to take on examination of an
additional 3,200 or so registered investment advisers.
Regulators say while they have no intention of standing by
if they detect possible fraud, they also want to encourage
newly-registered advisers in their states to see them as a
compliance resource -- and not just big brother.
"You don't want a rocky start-up," said Jack Herstein,
president of the North American Securities Administrators
Association, a group that represents the nation's state
securities regulators.
MAKING FRIENDS
Educating advisers about state securities laws and new
compliance expectations is a larger and more immediate goal
than going after adviser missteps, many regulators said.
Some officials expressed concern that an approach such as
Galvin's could potentially alienate some advisers.
"Our goal is not to shut people down, but to bring them
into compliance," said Linda Cena, Securities Director for the
Michigan Office of Financial and Insurance Regulation.
The wrongdoing alleged in the Massachusetts cases is
separate from the issue of preparing to switch from SEC to
state oversight, said NASAA's Herstein. "They are three firms
accused of doing outright fraud," he said.
There will always be firms that act inappropriately, said
Joseph Borg, director of the Alabama Securities Commission. But
regulators can play a key role in keeping other firms "from
getting into trouble down the road," said Borg.
Larger states, such as California and Florida, will likely
see an increase in enforcement actions, simply because they
have more advisers and thus a higher likelihood of problems,
said Borg.
Many state regulators hope that an ongoing dialogue
with advisers will help them prepare for the differences
between state and SEC registration, said NASAA's Herstein, who
also heads the securities bureau of Nebraska's banking and
finance department. State regulators have been meeting with
advisers who are coming under their reach to prepare them for
those changes.
Advisers, for example, will have to complete a different
registration form than what the SEC requires. The questions
reflect the varied financial requirements for state-registered
advisers and rules for custody of funds that some states apply,
said Keith Marks, a partner for Ascendant Compliance
Management, a consultancy in Salisbury, Connecticut.
Michigan regulators have been holding seminars about their
examination process for the 70 advisers they expect to
register, according to Cena.
"We recognize that most of these firms have never been
examined" by the SEC, she said. The agency, which has
frequently said it does not have enough examiners, visits each
adviser roughly once every 11 years, according to its staff.
TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES
Any uptick in enforcement cases will likely have more to do
with minor infractions than fraud, said Alabama's Borg.
"What I really expect to find are a lot of technical
issues," he said.
Among them: a back office that mistakenly charges fees
higher than a client's contract states or disclosures made in
state registration forms that vary from those to clients.
Technical problems are more common among small to mid-sized
advisers because they often don't have a compliance department
to oversee their practices.
Even William Galvin, the top securities regulator in
Massachusetts, says he is not expecting the worst when 200
advisers in the state switch from SEC to state oversight.
"I can't presume there are going to be problems. I'm sure
most people will be compliant as they always are," he told
Reuters. "We've always been tough. All we're doing is applying
this same standard to a larger group."