By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
March 28 For years, financial adviser Robert
Douglass was a bit embarrassed when he h eard this common
question from prospective clients: What's your website?
Douglass, 55, didn't have a site for his firm,
Colorado-based Douglass Financial Group, because he was a
techno-phobe who assumed setting one up would take a lot of time
and money.
Things changed when he hired a young partner, Lucas
Cummings, 28, who found out they could have a site running in a
few weeks for $65 a month. Their site launched on Feb. 15.
"It's a lot less pain to get it going and set up than one
might think," Douglass said.
In an age when people often turn to the Internet before they
even try a new restaurant, many see checking out prospective
financial advisers online as a given. A Fidelity survey released
in 2011 found that 44 percent of millionaires use Internet
research to help select a financial adviser.
While some advisers are capitalizing on this by becoming
social media mavens, many others don't even have a website. Some
share Douglass's fear of the unknown, while others aren't in
growth mode and think they don't need the online referrals.
Others don't want the compliance headaches a site could create.
These hold-outs should bear in mind that one of the most
unsettling things a prospective client can find about an adviser
online is nothing at all, especially in the wake of recent Ponzi
schemes. The good news for these offline advisers is that
creating a website is easier and less costly than they likely
expect.
THE COSTS
While fully loaded sites can cost thousands of dollars, an
adviser can get a very basic site up for $50 a month, or about
$600 a year. Hesitant advisers should consider this a marketing
cost.
"Is it worth $600 a year to just have an ongoing
advertisement?" asked Mike Ellison president of Corporate
Insight, a consulting firm for the financial services industry.
In this post-Madoff world, a website is an important way for
an adviser to establish a storefront, said Tim Welsh, founder of
Nexus Strategy, a consulting firm that provides advice to the
wealth management industry. At a minimum, advisers should create
what is essentially an online business card.
Advisers also may want a website so they can better control
the information their clients may encounter. Often a Web search
will reveal content created by a third party, like the financial
information company BrightScope, which could alert potential
clients to an adviser's disciplinary record.
"Hiding from online visibility isn't going to work anymore,"
said BrightScope Chief Executive Mike Alfred.
The bottom line is that not having a website can make an
adviser look behind the times.
"If you want to be relevant in 2012 you need to have an
online presence," Welsh said.
THE STATS
While it's hard to pinpoint how many of the nation's
approximately 320,000 advisers don't have a website, the
statistics from a few big firms are telling.
About a quarter of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's 17,600
advisers don't have a website. The rate is 20 percent at Bank of
America Corp's Merrill Lynch, which has about 17,300
advisers. UBS Wealth Management Americas didn't respond to
requests for information about its 7,000 advisers' Web presence.
The rates aren't much higher on the regional and independent
side of the industry. About 10 percent of Raymond James
Financial's 5,400 advisers don't have a site, while
three-quarters of the 400 advisers at Hilliard Lyons don't have
a site. And only 61 percent of the 27,000 registered investment
advisory firms in the United States list a website in their
regulatory documents, according to an analysis done for Reuters
by Fidelity.
Some firms automatically create websites for all their
advisers, including Wells Fargo Advisors, Ameriprise Financial
and Edward Jones.
STRATEGIC DECISIONS
Sometimes not having a website makes strategic sense.
Steve Adams, 52, founder of Dallas-based Adams Asset
Advisors LLC, manages about $1.4 billion in assets for
ultra-wealthy clients. He says not having a site gives him an
edge in competing against JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.
A firm website would give those rivals an idea about Adams'
philosophy and investing strategies, allowing them to spin their
presentations against him. Adams said a basic site that doesn't
include that detailed information would look half-hearted.
"I'd rather have mystique than something that's not fully
blown competitive," he said.
Wendy Paskin-Jordan, 55, founder of San Francisco-based
Paskin Capital Advisors LLC, said not having a site for her firm
forces prospective clients to talk to people who have worked
with her in the past. Paskin-Jordan, who manages $500 million in
client assets for about 25 households, said those references
give a more well rounded image of her firm than a website could.
For other advisers who don't have a site, the choice is
financial.
George Fredette, 52, who runs a North Conway, New Hampshire,
branch of San Diego-based First Allied Securities Inc., said he
tried a site for a while, but discontinued it after deciding it
was not worth the $50 a month he was paying.
Fredette, who manages over $100 million in client assets,
said he doesn't need a site because most of his clients are
older people who have some sort of connection to the small town
of North Conway, population about 2,300.
"I don't need a web page for the referrals to find me,"
Fredette said.
THE NEXT STEPS
Getting a site up can be easy if an adviser is at a large
firm. Raymond James says it can create a basic site for its
advisers in a day, but it also has an in-house ad agency that
can help advisers who want to get more creative.
Registered investment advisers can sometimes get help from
their liaison at the firms that hold their clients' money.
Fidelity, for instance, offers its registered investment
advisers complimentary consulting and connects them to Web
designers who give Fidelity RIAs a discounted rate.
Firms looking to create a site also can reach out directly
to Web development companies, including ones that specialize in
working with advisers, such as Advisor Websites, Emerald Connect
Inc and Advisor Products Inc.