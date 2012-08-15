* Tepid stocks making art investing more attractive
* Art investing is a 'buyer beware' market
* Advice: Connect your clients to an art adviser
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
Aug 15 A decade ago, the questions Annelien
Bruins got from clients who wanted help building art collections
were about how to find pieces they'd love.
Bruins, an art consultant and chief operating officer of
Sarasota, Florida-based Tang Investments LLC, said buying art
then was a "passion purchase." Nowadays, it's become more about
love and money.
As investors grow frustrated with tepid returns of
traditional asset classes, art has become an alluring option,
and demand is outstripping supply in the high end of the market.
U.S. billionaire Leon Black, for example, paid an
eye-popping $120 million for Edvard Munch's masterpiece "The
Scream" in May, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Those headlines may tempt novices to test the art market.
And this is where many investors can get into trouble.
Financial advisers can help their clients explore art
collecting, but they also have to provide a reality check,
making them aware of the illiquidity and the lack of
transparency in the specialized art market. There are also high
transaction and insurance costs, and the risk of getting stuck
with a fake.
"If you want to talk about a buyer beware market, this is
it," said Suzanne Gyorgy, head of art advisory and finance for
Citi Private Bank, which advises ultra-high-net-worth families
on their art investments.
As a general rule, investors should keep their art
allocation to less than 10 percent of their overall net worth,
art consultants said. This means art investing for pure
investment purposes is best suited for the super wealthy, who
have enough of an investment to offset the high fees and costs
that come with collecting.
Average investors can still invest in art as long as there's
more to it than hopes for a financial gain.
"If you buy it because you love the work, you can buy
anything because you'll have it on your wall for 30 years,"
Bruins said.
EXPERT HELP
As art investing grows in popularity, there are more
resources for art investors, including a new set of indices from
the art data and analytics company artnet, which helps financial
professionals track returns for individual artists and sectors.
For instance, you can track artnet's modern art index, which is
up 93 percent since July 2009.
That said, this isn't a do-it-yourself market like day
trading. Inside knowledge is essential in the art world to
getting a good deal and avoiding a scam.
Unless you're a financial adviser who happens to have an
advanced degree in art history, connect your clients to outside
help, like an art adviser, who guides people through the
building, valuing and securing of a collection.
Try finding an expert through the Association of
Professional Art Advisors, which requires its 120 members to
operate transparently with clients.
Clients can expect to pay their adviser roughly $150 to $350
an hour, said Wendy Cromwell, the association's vice president.
Alternatively, advisers can work on commission - generally 20
percent for sales under $25,000 and about 6 percent for sales
over $1 million. Investors can also get an adviser on retainer,
which can cost at least $10,000 a month, Cromwell said.
ASSET ALLOCATION
Financial advisers should make sure their clients are
getting their collections appraised often - typically once a
year for pieces that make a large part of the investor's overall
net worth and for contemporary pieces, which can fluctuate in
value frequently. Everything else should get appraised roughly
every five years or less, Bruins said.
If you think your client's net worth is weighted too heavily
to art, talk to them about using their collection as collateral
for a loan. That money can be reinvested in stocks or other
assets. Traditional lenders, like Citi Private Bank, offer
these kind of loans, as do auction houses such as Sotheby's
.
And check your client's insurance protection.
If they are simply relying on their homeowner's policy, read
it carefully to see what's covered. In some cases you can spend
extra so that each piece of art is covered separately, said
Irvin Schorsch, president of Pennsylvania Capital Management, a
wealth adviser and long-time antiques collector.
For more valuable collections, the client can invest in
policies designed specifically for art. For instance, Privilege
Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange, a White Plains, New York-based
insurer to the wealthy, has policies that not only cover the
cost to repair a damaged piece, but also the change in market
value the damage may have caused.
If nothing else, financial advisers should make it standard
practice to ask clients if they own valuable art, jewelry, wine
or other collectibles, said Martin Hartley, chief underwriting
officer for Privilege.
A lot of people don't even think of these items as part of
their net worth, and therefore don't have them properly
protected, Hartley said.