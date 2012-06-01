* Playing safe with 2008 losses in mind
* Heading to cash, U.S. Treasuries
* Some keep exposure through multinational companies
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, June 1 Atlanta-based adviser Jason
Lina has staunchly defended his firm's 10 percent position in
European equities this year, citing attractive valuations to
clients, even as the region's debt woes escalated in recent
weeks.
Finally on Friday, his firm - Resource Planning Group, a
registered investment adviser with $300 million in assets under
management - sold the position it held for five months,
replacing its last remaining allocation to European stocks with
a long-duration U.S. Treasury bond fund. Europe's dismal
stock performance over the past three months had finally
triggered a turning point.
As worries about Europe's deepening credit problems roil the
financial markets and chip away at investor confidence, many
wealth advisers say they are dialing back on exposure to the
region, with some like Lina slashing allocations entirely.
"People are concerned that what's going on in Europe is
going to cross the pond," said King Lip, chief investment
officer at San Francisco-based Baker Avenue Asset Management,
which manages about $800 million in client assets.
Lip decreased his position in international equities to 10
to 15 percent, roughly half the 20 to 25 percent typically held
by wealth mangers, he said. Of those he has held onto, Lip has
kept mainly large company stocks, such as German automaker BMW
, which are more immune to Europe's financial turmoil.
"We believe the risk of the market is extremely high right
now," said Lip, who has been advising clients to seek
international exposure indirectly through U.S. companies and
multi-national firms.
New concerns about Spain's state finances this week became
the latest entanglement for the bloc, already fraught with debt
contagion and a political stalemate in Greece.
The iShares MSCI index fund tracking securities in the
European Monetary Union hit a year-to-date low on
Friday, dropping more than 23 percent from its year-to-date high
in March. The Vanguard MSCI European Growth ETF, which
Lina owned, had declined more than 16 percent by Friday from its
year-to-date high.
Even in Germany, a stronghold in the European economy,
company earnings momentum has started to recede again after
turning slightly positive in mid-April, based on a May reading
of analyst forecast data from Thomson Reuters Datastream. France
and Italy's earnings momentum remained negative, according to
the data.
"I don't expect to markedly increase exposure or have a full
allocation based on what I know today for probably another two
to three years," said Noah Berryman, a Salem, Oregon-based
financial adviser with Wells Fargo & Co who said he
started cutting positions in Western Europe about nine months
ago.
CASH IS KING
Beyond scaling back on European exposure, some wealth
managers are moving away from equities as a whole, urging
clients to boost cash holdings as they see Europe's woes
filtering through to the broader financial markets.
Those fears were exacerbated after major U.S. indices posted
their largest monthly declines in two years on Thursday. The Dow
Jones Industrial Average fell 6.2 percent in May, while the
Nasdaq dropped 7.2 percent for the month.
Bulking up allocations to cash is one way to buffer against
escalated market uncertainties, said Lip, whose firm has
increased average client cash holdings to 50 percent.
Lip's firm, which works with high-net-worth individuals,
primarily small business owners in the United States, started
raising cash mid-April.
"Our whole philosophy is basically, the best way to build
wealth is not to lose money," he said. "If you can minimize the
downside, you'll have long-term success."
For financial advisers and money managers catering to retail
investors, the onus has been on them to find ways to preserve
their clients' wealth amid a faltering market environment. Many
still have enduring memories of 2008 when the financial world
suffered major losses.
This time around, they are playing it safe.
"I'd rather apologize for not making them as much than
apologize for losing their irreplaceable capital," said Ryan
Wibberley, president of Maryland-based CIC Wealth Management
Group.
Wibberley's firm increased the cash position of its $250
million in client assets under management to 20 percent, up from
5 percent at the beginning of the year.
He also has significantly reduced his clients' direct
exposure to Europe, cutting it to about 2 percent of his firm's
total assets under management from about 15 percent over the
last year. More than half of his clients have no direct exposure
to Europe, he said.
For now he's holding on to investments in multinational
companies that operate in Europe, like Apple Inc and
BMC Software Inc But he said he is prepared to give
those positions up if conditions in the region worsen, for
example, through any major bank failures.
Part of the reason some wealth managers are keen on boosting
cash holdings, rather than investing in stocks, which are
perceived to be riskier, is because more of their clients are
aging baby boomers who are concerned with safeguarding their
accumulated wealth.
The majority of Wibberley's 550 households, for example, are
made up of retirees.
On the list of client concerns, "number one is preservation
of wealth, number two is yield," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice
president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
"Investors are demanding more active management and being more
attuned to what's going on in the markets."