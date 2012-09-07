* Gifts build bonds with clients
* Roses for widows on Valentine's Day
* Crystal golf balls to mark a client's hole-in-one
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
Sept 7 Financial adviser Kurt Rozman was buying
flowers for his family one Valentine's Day, when he thought of a
widowed client who probably wouldn't be getting a present.
That gave him the idea to buy a rose for each of the several
dozen widows he worked with and deliver them personally on Feb.
14. It's a tradition that Rozman, president of Brookfield,
Wisconsin-based Rozman Wealth Management, has kept up in the
nearly two decades since - although his staff now helps with the
deliveries.
"It's easily the most emotional client gift that we've come
across," Rozman said. T he effort wasn't meant to be a marketing
tool, but Rozman says it built up good buzz about his firm,
which has $200 million in assets under management.
Client appreciation gifts can take a lot of time to plan and
don't always bring direct returns. But advisers who practice
gift-giving say it's an important investment because it can
deepen bonds with clients.
The key to a good gift is customization.
Use customer-relationship management software to keep a list
of clients' hobbies and milestones. Following clients on social
media can also spark ideas for personalized gifts.
Advisers and consultants recommend keeping the value of
gifts to $100 or less to avoid getting in trouble with
regulators over gifts that could exert outsized influence.
Here are six gift-giving ideas - and corresponding
situations - that advisers have found successful:
- If your client enjoys wine, send them a crystal wine glass
for every referral they send your way. Once you've given them a
full set, send a nice bottle of wine for each referral,
suggested Matt Matrisian, director of practice management at
Pleasant Hill, California-based Genworth Financial Wealth
Management, an investment management and consulting company that
provides practice management tips to 6,000 advisers.
Send the gift, even if the referral doesn't bring new
business to reward the behavior of making referrals, he said.
- When Dean Catino, co-founder of Alexandria, Virginia-based
Monument Wealth Management, hears that one of his golf-loving
clients hits a hole-in-one, he sends him a crystal golf ball
from Tiffany's at a cost of about $100 each. Monument sends a
similarly priced porcelain piggy bank to a client who had a
baby.
Since these gifts are pricey, Catino said the firm, which
manages about $250 million in client assets, only sends them to
top clients. Overall Monument spends about $4,000 per year on
client gifts.
- Make a gift to your client's favorite charity or pick one
you like and work with the group to create a personalized
acknowledgement for the client. For instance, if it's a charity
benefiting children, the kids can draw postcards informing your
client about the donation, said Mike Byrnes, a practice
management coach and president of Boston-based Byrnes Consulting
LLC.
- Michael Fein, managing partner at Gaithersburg,
Maryland-based CIC Wealth Management Group, was frustrated that
one of his most satisfied clients wasn't sending him referrals,
even after years of delicate and frequent reminders.
The client had mentioned needing a new phone gadget, so Fein
sent him a Best Buy gift card with a note saying "Thanks for all
the referrals." The client, missing the note's sarcasm, called
Fein and asked, "What referrals?"
"Exactly," Fein replied. It was a risky move, but Fein said
the client sent him a good referral the next week. In a more
normal circumstance, send a gift card for a store that appeals
to your client as a thank you for a referral.
- Buy clients a magazine subscription related to a hobby.
That way they'll be reminded of you every time an issue arrives.
Another way to stay on the client's mind is to send a decoration
they'll hang on their wall.
CIC Wealth sometimes gives clients celebrating birthdays a
framed copy of The New York Times' front page from the day they
were born.
- Practical gifts can also be attractive. For clients who
have trouble keeping track of their vital documents, consider a
water- and fire-proof safe, Byrnes suggested. If you have a
client who just moved to the area, give him a book about top
tourist attractions restaurants in the region.
If don't have time to implement a full client-gifting
strategy at your firm, start with your top clients or the ones
who send the most referrals, said Rozman.
"You have to give to receive," he said.