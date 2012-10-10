Oct 10 Need to lighten the work load of the
associate advisers in your office, but don't want to add a new
staffer?
Try building an internship program. College-level interns
are affordable labor for established wealth management firms
and, potentially, a good source of new associates.
Pittsburgh-based Legend Financial Advisors has an average of
a dozen interns at any given time, and half of its 23-person
full-time staff are alums of the internship program. The program
costs about $225,000 a year to run when fully staffed.
Firm President Lou Stanasolovich said advisers can set up
something less extensive for a fraction of that, but for his
firm, the cost is worthwhile - even though interns may not be as
efficient as fully-trained employees.
"It takes about four interns to equal the pay of a regular
employee," said Stanasolovich, who pays interns between $8.50
and $12.50 an hour, plus performance and other bonuses. Some
firms pay interns as much as $20 an hour, d ep ending on location
and other factors.
The idea of hiring interns in wealth management appears to
be gathering steam, said Deena Katz, an associate professor at
Texas Tech who sets students up with wealth management
internships. The school offers degrees in financial planning.
In recent years big financial services firms like Charles
Schwab have invited Katz's students to mingle with advisers at
conferences to find out about potential internship
opportunities. Fox Joss & Yankee, a Reston, Virginia-based
wealth management firm, got so many questions about how its
seven-year-old internship program worked that it recently wrote
a white paper on the subject to give to other advisers.
The following are some points to keep in mind when building
an internship program:
RECRUITING
Legend Financial's internship program experienced plenty of
growing pains when it began in 1994. At first the firm, which
manages $350 million in client assets, didn't have enough tasks
lined up for the interns. Then as the program grew, staffers
found they spent too much time training the students.
The firm eventually created checklists of tasks for interns
and training videos that students could watch on their own.
Legend now has its more senior interns train newbies.
You are most likely to find an intern who can hit the ground
running by partnering with one of the about 200 U.S. colleges
that offer financial planning degrees. Leading schools include
Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and the University of Georgia, but the
Certified Financial Planner Board of Standard Inc's website has
a full list. The board has seen a 20 percent increase in schools
offering financial planning degrees in the last two years.
Even if there's not a program in your area, many students
are willing to travel for internships.
You can also set up a booth and present internship
opportunities at job fairs at local universities and post the
position on your company website or the sites of The National
Association of Personal Financial Advisors and the Financial
Planning Association.
A newer alternative is to outsource the task. Advisors
Ahead, a company started this year by a former vice chairman in
the wealth management division of Morgan Stanley, Craig
Pfeiffer, will vet and train interns for you and will deal with
administrative tasks, like paying them. The cost is about a 20
to 25 percent mark-up on the intern's wages.
One intern for every two to three advisers is typically a
good ratio for a firm, said Texas Tech's Katz.
When budgeting for interns, don't forget to consider items
outside of wages, like payroll taxes and office equipment.
MANAGING EXPECTATIONS
Your goal should be to have interns - eventually - take on
as many of the associate advisers' job duties as possible, Fox
Joss & Yankee says in its white paper on interns.
The company, which manages $350 million in client assets,
has interns help associates prepare for client meetings by
gathering data, putting together performance reports and making
rebalancing recommendations.
Let interns sit in on client meetings, but only after you
get the okay from your client and you give the intern some
etiquette lessons, warns Jon Yankee, director of human resources
at Fox Joss & Yankee. He recalls cringing when one intern
greeted a client - an older doctor - by his first name, and when
another intern interjected with his own opinions during a
meeting.
"Let them know that when they do sit in meetings, they keep
quiet," Yankee said.
Keep a list of side projects for the interns to do during
slow times. For instance, you can have interns make sure
clients' IRA, 401(k) and life insurance beneficiaries are
up-to-date. Yankee said that last summer his interns found
dozens of beneficiaries that needed to be updated.
"These are people who are trying to establish a career, so
they're going to work really hard for you," Yankee said.