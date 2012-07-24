July 24 Financial advisers pursuing the business
of wealthy families are increasingly being greeted by a formal
questionnaire.
About a decade ago, wealth management firms typically only
received "requests for proposals," or RFPs, from large
institutions, such as endowments, and the occasional
super-wealthy family with $50 million or more.
These days RFPs, which quiz firms on everything from their
investment strategy to their succession plans, are being used by
a wider array of families, even households at the $5 million
level, advisers and consultants say. Advisers can thank the
financial crisis, Ponzi-schemer Bernie Madoff and other scandals
that have made it harder to win a client's trust for the extra
homework.
Even outside of a formal RFP process, advisers are getting
more of an interrogation.
"Wealth managers of every size are reporting that they're
seeing clients walk into their office with a structured list of
questions," said Philip Palaveev, chief executive of the
Ensemble Practice, a Seattle-based consulting firm to wealth
managers.
DUE DILIGENCE
If you receive an RFP, don't automatically answer it, even
when significant assets are at stake. Where a long response is
called for, it makes little sense to spend the time if you're
one among a dozen firms the family has sent requests to.
Instead, advisers and wealth management firms should first
be just as inquisitive in return. Have a phone conversation with
the family or its representative before you start answering any
of the RFP questions. If they seem to know a lot about your firm
already there's a good chance you're on a short list.
You can tactfully explain the need for a preliminary call by
saying to the family that you're selective about the
relationships you choose to pursue so that you have more time to
concentrate on exisiting clients, said Gregory Rogers, founder
and president of RayLign Advisory LLC, a Greenwich, Connecticut,
consulting firm that helps ultra-rich families choose wealth
advisers.
Once it's clear you're a real candidate, start focusing on
creating a response to the RFP.
THE QUESTIONS
Advisers interviewed by Reuters said that while RFPs are
still not standard practice, they've seen a significant pickup
in the number they receive.
Thom Melcher, managing executive of Philadelphia-based
Hawthorn, the ultra-high-net-worth division of PNC Financial
Services Group, said he can count on one hand the number of RFPs
his division got between 2000 and 2005. That number has gone up
at least 10-fold since the financial crisis in 2008, he said,
tying the increase to the growth of PNC and the increasing
sophistication of investors.
The RFPs vary widely in length, but many have variations on
the same questions, said Charlie Grace, a senior consultant with
Family Office Exchange, a Chicago-based association of about 400
ultra-high-net-worth families.
The form often asks about a firm's average and median
household size among clients and the adviser-to-client ratio. It
also may ask detailed questions about fees, ownership of the
firm and profitability. Some RFPs go so far as to ask about the
civil and criminal records of the staff.
Hawthorn's Melcher said one of the best questions he has
seen in an RFP was "Are you answering these questions?" Sounds
odd, but it is a way for the family to find out if the RFP was
outsourced to someone in the back office or compliance. Grace
said he has seen one query that probably serves as a potential
deal-breaker: "Were you invested with Madoff?"
Advisers can customize their answers to the RFP by first
having a conversation with a family representative about their
biggest concerns. Try to determine why they're on the hunt for a
new adviser, suggests Ensemble's Palaveev.
Another tip: Focus on what makes your firm unique, be it
niche expertise or investment strategy. If you have any big-name
clients, ask them if you can mention their names in the RFP
response, Palaveev said.
BE WARY
Russ Alan Prince, president of Redding Connecticut-based
Prince & Associates Inc, which consults for the ultra-wealthy on
the use of professional money managers, noted that RFPs can be
unreliable because there's nothing to stop a firm from lying.
In the end, it's likely that clients are going to pick
their money manager the same way they always have: based on the
recommendation of a trusted source, like an accountant or estate
attorney, said Prince. The best of them usually know the key
players well enough not to need an RFP, he added.
RFP or not, says Hawthorn's Melcher, being scrutinized is
part of the job.
"What I do for a living is ask people with $20 million-plus
to hire me," Melcher said. "It's a pretty incredible question
when you think about it."
