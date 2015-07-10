(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Jennifer Cummings
July 10 Compliance consultant Cathy Vasilev
answered a call about a month ago from a financial adviser who
asked her to review his sleek new website.
After a quick look, Vasilev urged him to immediately take it
down. The site included claims such as, "Tired of losing money
in the stock market? We can fix that." It also featured videos
of the adviser giving seminars, in which he discussed good stock
picks he'd made. The site had almost no disclosures.
"He had proof on his website of all the non-compliant things
he'd been doing," said Vasilev, who co-founded Red Oak
Compliance Solutions in Cedar Park, Texas.
Many advisers prioritize marketing over compliance on their
websites, leaving them open to lawsuits from disgruntled clients
and regulatory actions.
Vasilev helped the adviser revamp his site, toning down
written promises, removing seminar videos and inserting
disclosures on each PowerPoint slide he had posted.
"Oftentimes there's a compliant way to get to where they
want to go. It's just not the way they went," she said.
The details are important because an adviser's website is
often a regulator's introduction to the firm, said Amy Lynch,
founder of Rockville, Maryland-based FrontLine Compliance.
"You could have an SEC examiner looking at your website
right now," she said.
Regulatory experts suggest a few basic questions that
advisers can raise with their compliance departments to help
make sure a website includes the proper controls to keep
regulators happy:
1. Is there a boilerplate disclosure at the bottom of every
page of the site?
This must include details such as a firm's name, the
regulatory bodies it registers with, states in which advisers
can or cannot work, and contact information. Nuances can vary,
depending on whether the adviser registers with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission or states, or is a broker
licensed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA),
said Vasilev, the compliance expert.
2. Are there disclaimers about information that comes from
outside sources?
Advisers' websites should make clear when certain
information, such as blog posts or news stories, was not written
in-house. Point out that outside information may not be
accurate, nor is it necessarily endorsed by the firm. Remember,
the disclaimer does not release advisers and firms from the
obligation to review those details.
3. Does performance information include proper disclosures?
Advisers who advertise the performance of portfolios they
manage should show figures that are calculated after subtracting
all fees, said Lynch, the compliance consultant. The disclosure
may describe the steps used to calculate returns. It should
state that past performance does not indicate future results.
4. Do you have regularly scheduled compliance checks of your
website?
An adviser's compliance department should check the site at
least quarterly to make sure the information is still accurate.
There are many other rules a compliance officer should know
about. They include disclaimers for professional designations,
types of labels advisers use to convey a certain
expertise. Consider hiring a compliance consultant to double
check your compliance officer's work.
(Reporting by Jennifer Cummings; Additional reporting by Jason
Wallace; Editing by Suzanne Barlyn and Andrew Hay)