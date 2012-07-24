July 24 Ignoring a key adviser's questionable
behavior can be a comfortable path for supervisors at securities
firms, especially in a small, chummy office. Just expect it to
end badly.
In fact, looking away can leave indelible blotches on your
resume and even become a career-ending mistake, as a former
investment advisory compliance officer and principal are
learning.
On Friday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
barred Charles Rizzo, the principal, and Gina Hornbogen, the
compliance officer, from working as supervisors in the
securities industry. From 2002 to 2009, according to an SEC
settlement, the two ignored numerous clues about a key adviser,
creating an environment that allowed adviser Steven Salutric to
misappropriate about $7 million from customers at the
Illinois-based firm, Results One Financial.
Salutric pleaded not guilty to criminal fraud charges in
January. Rizzo and Hornbogen, now employed by an independent
broker dealer, neither admitted nor denied the SEC's civil
allegations. Lawyers for all the involved parties could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The case highlights the potential difficulties of policing
suspicious conduct at small investment advisory firms. There are
roughly 4,770 small investment advisers in the United States,
typically managing up to about $100 million in assets, according
to a 2011 industry report based on 2010 data.
Limited financial resources often mean that compliance
officers juggle multiple roles. Also, disciplining a longtime
colleague may be awkward for principals given that small
advisers typically have between six and 10 nonclerical
employees, say compliance professionals.
"You need to have a very strong backbone," said Korrine
Kohm, vice president at Ascendant Compliance Management, a
consultancy in Salisbury, Connecticut. "I could see where it
gets harder to speak up in those situations but it's so much
more beneficial" to do so, she said.
WARNING BELLS
Alarms about Salutric began sounding around 2003, when daily
emails that Rizzo and Hornbogen received from the firm's
operations department showed certain large withdrawals and
deposits in accounts for Salutric's clients. In one instance,
$900,000 was wired into four accounts and wired out a few days
later.
Rizzo and Hornbogen never asked Salutric's clients about the
withdrawals. Instead, they "routinely accepted" his
explanations, said the SEC.
The situation worsened as Salutric began forging clients'
signatures on wire transfer forms. The transactions caught the
attention of a Charles Schwab Corp unit where the
clients kept their funds. Salutric later described some of the
suspicious transfers as "loans between clients" that were "none
of Schwab's business," according to the SEC.
But Schwab became so concerned that it no longer wanted
Salutric to manage client accounts held at Schwab. Rizzo and
Hornbogen, however, later allowed Salutric to give instructions
for his clients' accounts through the firm's operations
departments, the SEC said.
The misdeeds continued until Salutric, whose alleged victims
included a 96-year-old client with dementia, was caught and
barred from the industry in 2010.
Schwab ended its relationship with Results One in 2010, when
the firm withdrew its SEC registration. A Schwab spokeswoman
said the company fully cooperated with the SEC. Schwab is not
accused of any wrongdoing.
LONG DISTANCE
While the SEC's order does not explain a rationale for the
inaction by Rizzo and Hornbogen, the problem is not unheard of
at smaller advisers where the lines between professionals and
friends are often hazy, say compliance professionals. That does
not mean that every case leads to massive investor fraud, but
the pattern, even in less-serious situations, can land
supervisors and compliance officers in trouble, they say.
Want to avoid raising the SEC's hackles? For starters, "You
can't have friends" at the office, said Stephen Sussman, chief
executive of Regulatory Compliance LLC in Boston.
That is especially true for the compliance officer, who is
charged with enforcing the rules. It is best for them to keep
their distance and simply do their job.
At a small firm, the person who shoulders the compliance
responsibility may also be keeping books and even managing
accounts, Sussman said. Compliance officers who wear multiple
hats should be even more aware of the need to take a step back
from personal relationships and be prepared to enforce the
rules.
Other problems crop up when the person causing trouble is in
charge or a major force behind the firm's revenue.
"You need to be able to stand up to the senior partner and
say 'this violates the rules,'" said Les Abromovitz, a
consultant with National Compliance Services Inc in Delray
Beach, Florida.
Compliance officers and other managers may have to take
another big leap if they have concrete proof that their firm is
violating the rules: resign.
Otherwise, they "put their whole livelihood on the line,"
Abromovitz said. "They may never be able to work in the industry
again."
That outcome should make it easier to put a chill on some
cozy work relationships.