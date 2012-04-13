* Shale drilling shakes up business for some advisers
* Lessons on sudden wealth applicable for all advisers
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
April 13 Picture this: you're a financial
adviser in a sleepy area dealing with run-of-the-mill retirement
planning and asset management issues. Then, energy companies
come to town one day handing out million dollar checks to
farmers for rights to drill on their property.
Suddenly farmers are calling you to ask questions about
hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," and mineral rights. They
want to know what to do next and need help avoiding the frequent
lotto-winner mistake of blowing their money quickly.
It's not an area of expertise most advisers have, and you
now must help newly rich clients plan for wild fluctuations in
royalty payments tied to wells on their property.
These are scenarios advisers have faced as fracking has made
it possible to retrieve previously hard-to-reach oil and gas in
geological formations known as shales. North Dakota, Texas,
Pennsylvania, and Oklahoma are the four states that currently
have the highest drilling rig counts in the country.
Depending on the geology of their property and the level of
competition among energy companies, land or mineral rights
owners can get an upfront payment of $50 to $5,000 per acre of
property they make available for drilling, according to
estimates from the National Association of Royalty Owners, an
advocacy group that represents the approximately 8 million to 10
million people in the United States who have received money for
their oil and gas minerals.
Royalty payments can range from a few dollars to several
hundred dollars an acre per month, depending partly on the
amount of oil or gas produced, the association said.
For financial advisers, it might sound like a case of being
in the right place at the right time. But working with clients
who are experiencing sudden wealth for the first time is often a
job fraught with challenges that fall outside an adviser's usual
job description.
Three key lessons learned by advisers and financial planners
dealing with clients swept up in the shale-drilling boom are
applicable to advisers everywhere.
ASSESS THE SITUATION
The first step for advisers working with clients who get
rich suddenly is to try to keep them from making any big
decisions for at least three months, and often much longer, said
Susan Bradley, founder of the Sudden Money Institute, a
Florida-based organization that coaches the newly wealthy and
their advisers. The client should use this "time out" period to
figure out a plan for his or her money, she said.
David Saxowsky, a professor in the agribusiness and applied
economics department at North Dakota State University, has given
presentations to hundreds of people who got rich quickly through
the state's shale drilling boom.
He found that these people are often farm owners who are
used to operating on thin profit margins and spending extra cash
on reinvestment in their farms. This background has made a lot
of these people very conservative, and some make basic mistakes
like leaving their new wealth sitting in a checking account.
Saxowsky recommends advisers move slowly with this type of
client, taking time to build up their trust and helping them get
used to the idea of investing in new types of assets.
Of course, plenty of clients go to the other extreme. Rapid
City, South Dakota-based certified financial planner Julie
Martinez said she often has to stop big spending mistakes
attempted by her clients who got rich in the shale drilling boom
over the border in North Dakota.
For instance, one new client told her he wanted to give his
three kids all the $750,000 he netted in a lease deal with an
oil company because he didn't think he needed it.
But Martinez, co-owner of the firm Purple Wealth LLC, said
the client had only a modest retirement account and explained
how even the $750,000 wouldn't go far. Now his kids are getting
10 percent and he's investing the rest.
For some people, Martinez said, "having a plan around the
money gives you permission to use it yourself."
PLANNING FOR THE WORST
One of the toughest parts of working with these clients is
planning for their uneven income stream, because it's hard to
know how much oil or gas will flow from a well or how long it
will last. Royalties can also fluctuate along with the price of
oil and gas.
The temptation may be to create a plan based on the average
income level a client has over a number of years, but it's much
better to plan around the worst-case scenario, said Michael
Karwic, an adviser with Iron Valley Wealth Management in Chester
Springs, Pennsylvania.
One couple Karwic works with got a shock a few years ago
when the annual royalty payment they received jumped to $100,000
a year from $10,000 after drilling was expanded on their family
farm.
The couple, in their early 60s, resisted the temptation to
change their lifestyle. They stayed in their current house and
stuck to the favorite beach vacation they had grown to love with
their $10,000 bonus budget. The bottom line for this couple was
that they didn't want to ratchet up spending, only to get
disappointed later and have to scale back.
"As overused as the phrase might be, everyone truly needs to
learn to live within their means," Karwic said. For people with
uneven cash flows, that means budgeting conservatively.
GO BACK TO SCHOOL
If a new industry is making an impact on where you live,
it's a smart business move to become an expert in that area. You
need to go back to school and build your network, and sometimes
you can do both at the same time.
Financial adviser Jeanie Wyatt had worked in the San Antonio
region for nearly three decades when she first heard of the
Eagle Ford Shale formation, which has since transformed the
economy in the area.
Wyatt, chief executive of South Texas Money Management,
recognized that people would be hungry for information on shale
drilling and quickly decided to educate herself. She brought in
shale drilling and geopolitical experts for a summit on Eagle
Ford Shale in 2010 and invited clients, prospective clients,
industry executives and ranch owners who had leases with energy
companies.
The conference attracted over 100 people, some of whom Wyatt
turned into clients.
It also helped her fulfill another important goal: making
sure her clients are partnering with the right people because
she now knows the more reputable energy firms and lawyers in the
area. It's good advice that can apply to advisers anywhere.