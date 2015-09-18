By Elizabeth Dilts
| NEW YORK, Sept 18
broker gossip website AdvisorHUB, was sentenced on Friday to 18
months in prison for not paying federal employment taxes for his
workers at a separate business in 2009, according to court
filings.
Parish, 40, pleaded guilty in May to one count of failing to
turn over employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service,
according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in the
Southern District of Ohio.
Parish, reached by phone, declined to comment.
According to the IRS, Parish issued paychecks to a majority
of Axiom Consulting Group's employees from January to March in
2009 that withheld federal employment taxes that he never turned
over to the tax agency.
In addition to time in prison and a $10,000 fine, Judge
James Graham ordered Parish to pay the IRS $341,336.46, the
total amount of taxes the IRS missed out on collecting. The
sentencing document also mentioned mental health counseling and
cooperation with the IRS.
AdvisorHUB has been called the New York Post of financial
trade publications, and focuses on wealth managers and
brokerages. Reuters reported last year that Parish previously
attempted to use his website to sell information about readers
to major Wall Street securities brokerages.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)