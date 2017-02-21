Feb 21 London-based financial and advisory services provider Advisors & Partners LLP said it named Arnaud Rousse-Lacordaire as operating partner for Luxembourg.

In his new role, Rousse-Lacordaire will be responsible for developing the firm's institutional investor base, and work together with its London team across products and services, Advisors & Partners said.

Rousse-Lacordaire has 25 years of experience in financial services, asset management and public and private assets markets. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)